Torino FC reported on Wednesday a positive for coronavirus in a footballer of the first team, after the tests carried out this week on the return to work for the Italian Serie A teams.

05/07/2020 at 10:05

CEST

Europa Press

“During the first medical tests carried out on the Torino FC players, a positive case emerged for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement on its official website.

The club did not reveal the identity of the player, who was quarantined. “The footballer, currently asymptomatic, was immediately quarantined,” added the note explaining that they will follow the evolution of the player.

Nel corso dei primi esami medici effettuati ai calciatori del Torino FC, è emersa una positività al COVID-19. Il calciatore, currently asymptomatic, is immediately in quarantena and will be closely monitored. #SFT – Torino Football Club (@ TorinoFC_1906) May 6, 2020

While, in another club, Juventus, it was reported that Paulo Dybala had given negative. “Paulo Dybala underwent the pertinent double control for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The examinations gave a negative result. The player, therefore, is cured and is no longer subject to home isolation,” Juventus reported.

Dybala tested positive for coronavirus on March 21, and he was one of the three Juventus players to be infected, along with Frenchman Blaise Matuidi and Italian Daniele Rugani, who also recovered a few weeks ago.

