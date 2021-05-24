Torino and Benevento sign a draw at the Estadio Olímpico Grande Torino (1-1)

05/23/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

The Torino and the Benevento they tied one in the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino during their last game in Serie A that took place this Sunday. The Torino He approached the match with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the previous duel against Spezia Calcio. On the visitors’ side, the Benevento reaped a tie to one against the Crotone, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the game, the locals were in seventeenth place in the standings, while the Benevento He was in eighteenth position at the end of the match.

The game started facing him Torino, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Bremer in the 29th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

In the second half luck came for the whole of Benevento, who put the tie thanks to the success of Andres Tello in the 72nd minute, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-1.

The technician of Benevento gave entrance to Christian pastina, Andres Tello, Gianluca Lapadula, Siriki sanogo Y Amadou Diambo replacing Federico Barba, Daam foulon, Aldolfo Gaich, Riccardo improta Y Giuseppe Di Serio, while on the part of the Torino it was replaced Karol Linetty, Andrea Belotti, Wilfried Stephane Singo Y Federico Bonazzoli for Simone verdi, Antonio Sanabria, Armando Izzo Y Thomas Rincon.

In the match there were a total of two yellow cards only for the team of Benevento. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Perparim Hetemaj Y Christian pastina.

After finishing the competition with this tie, the Benevento it was located in the eighteenth place of the classification table with 33 points, occupying a place of descent to Second Division. For his part, Torino with this tie, he stayed in seventeenth place with 37 points after the match.

Data sheetTorino:Samir Ujkani, Alessandro Buongiorno, Bremer, Armando Izzo (Wilfried Stephane Singo, min.70), Mergim Vojvoda, Simone Verdi (Karol Linetty, min.57), Rolando Mandragora, Tomás Rincón (Federico Bonazzoli, min.85), Cristian Ansaldi , Simone Zaza and Antonio Sanabria (Andrea Belotti, min. 70)Benevento:Nicolo Manfredini, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba (Christian Pastina, min.46), Gaetano Letizia, Perparim Hetemaj, Bryan Dabo, Daam Foulon (Andrés Tello, min.57), Riccardo Improta (Siriki Sanogo, min.81) , Aldolfo Gaich (Gianluca Lapadula, min.57) and Giuseppe Di Serio (Amadou Diambo, min.88)Stadium:Olympic Stadium Grande TorinoGoals:Bremer (1-0, min. 29) and Andrés Tello (1-1, min. 72)