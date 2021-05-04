Torino achieves a tight victory at home against Parma (1-0)

05/03/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

The Torino added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Parma this monday in the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino. The Torino faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 0-2 defeat in the previous match against Naples. For his part, Parma lost by a result of 3-4 in the previous match against the Crotone and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. After the score, the Turin team is fifteenth at the end of the game, while the Parma is nineteenth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Torino, which debuted its light through a goal from Mergim vojvoda in minute 63, ending the confrontation with the score of 1-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Torino who entered the game were Simone zaza Y Karol Linetty replacing Andrea Belotti Y Thomas Rincon, while changes in the Parma They were Jasmin kurtic, Riccardo gagliolo, Maxime Busi, Juan Francisco Brunetta Y Graziano Pelle, who entered to replace Gaston brugman, Daan dierckx, Vincent Laurini, Alberto Grassi Y Hernani.

In the match the referee showed three yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Daan dierckx, Hernani Y Juraj Kucka.

With 34 points, the Torino from Davide nicola was ranked fifteenth in the general table at the end of the duel, while the team led by Roberto D’Aversa it was placed in nineteenth place with 20 points, in a relegation position to Second Division.

The next day of the competition will face the Torino at home against Hellas verona, Meanwhile he Parma will face in his stadium before Atalanta.

Data sheetTorino:Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Bremer, Nicolas N`Koulou, Mergim Vojvoda, Tomás Rincón (Karol Linetty, min.82), Sasa Lukic, Daniele Baselli, Cristian Ansaldi, Andrea Belotti (Simone Zaza, min.82) and Antonio SanabriaParma:Luigi Sepe, Vincent Laurini (Maxime Busi, min.75), Daan Dierckx (Riccardo Gagliolo, min.46), Bruno Alves, Giuseppe Pezzella, Alberto Grassi (Juan Francisco Brunetta, min.75), Gaston Brugman (Jasmin Kurtic, min .32), Hernani (Graziano Pelle, min.84), Andreas Cornelius, Juraj Kucka and GervinhoStadium:Olympic Stadium Grande TorinoGoals:Mergim Vojvoda (1-0, min. 63)