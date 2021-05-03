Torina take the win after beating Rinconeda 0-2

05/02/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

The Torina played and won 0-2 last Sunday’s game in the Municipal of Polanco. The Corner came with the intention of getting back on the winning track after suffering a 4-1 loss in the previous match against Guarnizo and so far he was on a three-game losing streak. Regarding the visiting team, the Torina he won his last match in the tournament 2-1 in his stadium against the Revilla. After the result obtained, the set of Corner is seventh, while the Torina He is third after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Torina, which opened the scoring through a goal from Rooster, concluding the first half with the result of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which distanced itself on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Jairo in the 83rd minute, ending the match with a 0-2 result in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Corner gave entrance to Victor, Cobo, Ubaldo, Balbas Y From the castle for Adrian Torre, Pedraja, Arbutus, Jorge Y Adrian, Meanwhile he Torina gave entrance to Mini, Jairo, Isma Y Joseph for Christian, Ruiz, Bustamante Y Rooster.

The referee showed a total of four cards: one yellow to the Corner (Victor) and two to Torina (Christian Y Pacheco). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Victor (2 yellows) by the home team.

With this result, the Corner gets 19 points and the Torina it goes up to 26 points.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Corner will play against him Castro at home, while the Torina will face at home against Ribamontán al Mar.

Data sheetCorner:Samuel, Lacuesta, Jorge (Balbás, min.71), Joaquín, Adrian (Del Castillo, min.80), Mejia, Madroño (Ubaldo, min.71), Pedraja (Cobo, min.58), Juan Carlos, Javi Pereda and Adrián Torre (Víctor, min.58)Torina:Varo, Manu, Pacheco, Javi, Ruiz (Jairo, min.67), Gallo (José, min.86), Pablo, Fernandez, Chechu, Christian (Mini, min.52) and Bustamante (Isma, min.67)Stadium:Municipal of PolancoGoals:Gallo (0-1, min. 47) and Jairo (0-2, min. 83)