Torina adds three points to its locker against Selaya (2-3)

03/27/2021 at 23:36 CET

The Selaya and the Torina They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division with a score of 2-3 and a victory for Barcena de Pie de Concha’s team. The Selaya came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Solar. On the part of the visiting team, the Torina lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Gymnastic Torrelavega. After the game held this Saturday the local team remained in sixth place, while the Torina he is eighth at the end of the game.

The game got off to a good start for Barcena de Pie de Concha’s team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Manu in the 28th minute. He later scored the Torina, who distanced himself through a goal from Isma on the verge of the end, at 42. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-2.

In the second half came the goal for him Selaya, who approached the scoreboard with a goal from Elysium at 61 minutes. But later the visiting team increased the score thanks to a goal of Rooster in the 66th minute. However, the home side in the 78th minute approached the scoreboard with a goal from Rafa, concluding regulation time with a final score of 2-3.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Selaya who entered the game were Cobo, Diaz and Sainz replacing Manuel, Fernandez and Perez, while changes in the Torina They were Jairo, Philip and Christian, who entered to replace Ruiz, Javi and Isma.

During the 90 minutes of the game a total of nine cards were shown. The Selaya had to face the sanction of frames, Rafa, Perez, Ocejo and Elysium with a yellow card and the expulsion of frames (2 yellows) with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Ruiz, Javi and Isma.

Thanks to this victory that closed the First Phase of the Third Division, the team of Ateca remained in eighth position with 20 points, instead of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, after finishing the match and those of Joseph Manuel they occupied the sixth place with 29 points, in place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetSelaya:Marcelo, Eliseo, Pablo Herrero, Marcos, Ruiz, Arriaga, Perez (Sainz, min.77), Fernandez (Diaz, min.75), Manuel (Cobo, min.45), Rafa and OcejoTorina:Varo, Pacheco, Pablo, Chechu, Manu, Fernandez, Ruiz (Jairo, min.59), Víctor Sánchez, Isma (Christian, min.88), Gallo and Javi (Felipe, min.76)Stadium:The CastañalGoals:Manu (0-1, min. 28), Isma (0-2, min. 42), Eliseo (1-2, min. 61), Gallo (1-3, min. 66) and Rafa (2-3, min. 78)