Torina achieves a tight victory against Ribamontán al Mar (1-2)

06/13/2021 at 10:03 PM CEST

The Ribamontan and the Torina They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a result of 1-2 and a victory for Barcena de Pie de Concha’s team. The Ribamontán al Mar wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match to him Guarnizo by a score of 1-0, accumulating a total of five consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Torina he won in his fief 3-0 his last match in the tournament against the Corner. Thanks to this result, the Barcena de Pie de Concha team is third, while the Ribamontan is tenth at the end of the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for him Torina, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring through a goal of Rooster in the 21st minute, thus ending the first half with a 0-1 on the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who put more land in between with another goal from Rooster, thus achieving a double at 58 minutes. Galizano’s team cut distances thanks to the success in front of goal by Pelayo in minute 65, ending the confrontation with the score of 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Ribamontan who entered the game were Roqueñi, Bedia, AHA, Fernandez Y Movie replacing Quevedo, Villegas, Ibanez, Cagigal Y Pelayo, while changes in the Torina They were Victor Sanchez Y Ruiz, who entered to replace Jairo Y Fernandez.

In the duel the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Pacheco.

With this result, the Ribamontan remains with 18 points and the Torina achieves 36 points after winning the duel.

