Hunter played five seasons with the Angels and had a tough experience of racism at that time | John Williamson / .
When the United States lives intense days of protests for the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, many voices of athletes have risen up asking for racial justice. One of them is Torii Hunter, a former MLB player, who dared to tell his experience.
Hunter, who was a star with the Minnesota Twins, recounted a tense moment he lived with a police officer while playing for the Los Angeles Angels.
Consider this story. Torii Hunter was held at gunpoint in his own home. When he showed the officers his identification, the cop who pointed a gun at him asked him for free Angels tickets. https://t.co/EKiVKLdHDR pic.twitter.com/GVTaA1XtNm
– Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 2, 2020
He told his story to show that even famous professional athletes are not safe from racial police profiles.
Hunter said he was pointed at by a police officer while he was in his own home. It is shocking not only because of the officers’ intention to threaten to use their weapons, but because they did not seem to care about the impact of their actions.
Initially, although they were fans of the Angels, the police did not recognize Hunter, who had to prove his identity. And once he did, he received no apology.
A conversation: Retired African American MLB players on race, baseball, America.
The panel:
LaTroy Hawkins
Ryan Howard
Torii Hunter
Jimmy Rollins
Dontrelle Willis
The moderator:
Doug Glanville
Story with video is unlocked and free for all to read: https://t.co/z97RQ6WbjC
– Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2020
He says the officer had the audacity to ask him for free baseball tickets.
This story only emphasizes the problems within the American police. Hunter was able to live to tell of his experience, but as recent events have shown, many black people are not so lucky.