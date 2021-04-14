Toretto and family explosive trailer

Electrifying trailer for ‘Fast & furious 9‘.’Fast & furious 9‘It will be released on July 2, 2021. Everything we know about’Fast & furious 9‘.

If pro moviegoers have something to regret about the COVID-19 crisis, in addition to the cancellation of promising projects, live shows on Instagram of confined stars and the anticipation of the death of theaters caused by the streaming boom, it was the delay of the premiere of ‘Fast & furious 9‘, which went from the announced May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021 (the day on which the closing of the saga was planned to premiere’Fast & Furious 10‘) and, finally, to July 2 of the same year.

Two decades of cars at full throttle contemplate us. It seems incredible that ‘At full throttle‘(Rob Cohen, 2001), that funny film about kind-hearted criminals with gasoline in their veins, is now the beginning of a multi-million dollar franchise with a dozen titles and its own spin-off, but whoever is not used to these follies of the industry in the XXI century, you must consider if you want to continue rowing against it.

The beginning of the invention was not very promising but, since in ‘Fast & furious 5‘(Justin Lin, 2011) began to take the laws of physics that govern our reality in a somewhat looser way than usual, the matter has been encouraged. Even if ‘Fast & Furious 8‘(F. Gary Gray, 2017), the last title released in the official saga, it was not exactly the best of the new wave of motor superheroes, the Toretto Cinematic Universe incorporated into its ranks Charlize Theron as Cipher, a villain at the height of the group of flying mechanics.

We soon learned that in the promised final two installments of the franchise, ‘Fast & furious 9‘(Justin Lin, 2021) and’Fast & Furious 10‘(Justin Lin, 2022), Theron would reprise his role, promising a box office ending. While we wait for new news about the incorporation of John CenaWe can only wait for someone to give the nitro and it is already July 2, the day of the premiere of the ninth installment of Universal’s delicious motorized whim.

Universal

