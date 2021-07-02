Toretto and company, more freaked out than ever

We tend to assume that one of the requirements for a film saga to be considered at least admissible as such is that, in one film after another of Fast and furious for example, stay clearly true to your own spirit and narrative ingredients.

But if we talk about the largely starring Vin Diesel (Saving Private Ryan) as Dominic Toretto, this common statement is problematic in a way because, from the fourth installment, it changed for the better.

If the first film (Rob Cohen, 2001), the second (John Singleton, 2003) and the third (Justin Lin, 2006) are nothing more than three washed-out motorized action stories that all aim at the lower abdomen and not above shoulders, the other six are revealed as some spectacular genre shows, more enjoyable with their simple dignity.

From the insubstantial to the most astonishing excess

Fast and Furious has gone from proposing vulgar plots about petty criminals, races and chases that bah, juvenile meat in a bikini and mousetrap music, without any incentive, to taking very seriously multiple sequences of action and the fight choreographies, exaggerating them as much as the scope of his adventures.

All of the latter is the case in films four, five and six (Lin, 2009, 2011, 2013), in films seven (James Wan, 2015) and eight (F. Gary Gray, 2017), in the first spin-off , the fun Hobs and Shaw (David Leitch, 2019), and the recently released Fast and Furious 9 (Lin, 2021). The heroes, the ambiguous characters and the villains continue to drive cars like crazy and as badass and elemental as ever; but the Universal franchise it has been resized in such a way that it has become something very different from what it was at the beginning.

However, we must not be wrong either because, from the fourth to Fast and furious 9, the scripts continue to be so simple like the machinery of a pacifier. But more acceptable because the scriptwriters have been dragged by the demand to offer colossal adventures of action; and for that you have to squeeze your brains a little more. Although, not much depending on the result, be careful.

This simplicity fits in perfectly with the Taiwanese filmmaker’s limited talent. Justin lin, which has dealt with five Fast and Furious movies so far. His debut feature, Shopping for Fangs (1997), co-starred with Quentin Lee, is impossible to find; But it is enough to swallow the bland Better Luck Tomorrow (2002), the cliché The Challenge (2005) and the failed comic mockumentary Finishing the Game: The Search for a New Bruce Lee (2007) to have no doubts about it.

The rock of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the third film, did not augur well at his command for the Dominic Toretto franchise and his friends. And the surprise has come when the other four contributions of his they have entertained us enough. On the other hand, in Star Trek: Beyond (2016) he also defended himself.

Enjoying the extremely exaggerated action sequences of ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Like, again, in Fast and Furious 9, which repeats the characteristics mentioned above and, well, it can take to the maximum those who are in love with its extremely exaggerated action sequences. Because, here, the ghost is situated at levels with which it costs a lot to suspend disbelief sometimes. Although, thanks to the impeccable rhythm, the trepidation, the skillful support of the chases and the spectacular and effective confrontations and the astonishment they provoke, one gets carried away and enjoys.

Despite the fact that the libretto written by Daniel Casey (Kin) and the director himself, which delves into fundamental facts of Dominic Toretto’s past, he is not very fine in eloquence of the conversations nor in the spark of humor, since we do not later remember a chord of the soundtrack composed by Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

There is no skepticism if the incredible is seen with pleasure

The cast is at the limit of what is acceptableFrom Vin Diesel, to Michelle Rodríguez (Lost) as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster (American Crime Story) as Mia Toretto or Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Ramsey, to Tyrese Gibson (Morbius) as Roman Pearce, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (RocknRolla) as Tej Parker, John Cena (Bumblebee) as Jakob, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (The Witcher) as Otto or Michael Rooker (JFK: Open Case) as Buddy.

And like other actors of characters of the saga that recover in Fast and Furious 9; some, to the liking of their followers, and others, at the risk of shaking their heads with some skepticism. But, if you swallow those incredible sequences in which Dominic Toretto and company are more freaked out than ever by the efforts of Justin Lin and his team in the most difficult yet, It does not seem very likely that they will be bothered by such unexpected returns.

