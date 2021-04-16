Toquero’s candidacy denounces irregularities in the electoral process to the police

04/15/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

EFE

The candidacy of Gaizka toquero announced that it has transferred by complaint to the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit of the National Police (UDEV) “the irregularities detected and duly documented” in the electoral process of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

In a statement, “# AFEUnid @ as” indicated that said unit has opened an investigation to clarify the facts and announced that it will take “whatever legal measures are necessary to defend the interests and rights of the members, who with all the irregularities reported have seen their rights trampled on.”

The team of Toquero He alluded to “votes of people who are not even in the census” and “manipulations of the electoral roll until we find ourselves with duplicate votes” among these irregularities, in addition to stating that “the custody of the votes by mail has been called into question given that the Notarial chain of custody has been broken on several occasions throughout the process, preventing guaranteeing the inviolability of the ballot boxes. “

He also questioned whether people who have been linked to the union for years are part of the Electoral Commission. David aganzo, who heads the other candidacy for his re-election as president, “instead of being made up of independent professionals who watch over the process”, and his behavior with the members of the Electoral Table.

“The members of the Electoral Board were chosen by lottery among AFE affiliates. Said lottery was carried out before a notary public. The three members of the Electoral Board are the highest authority during the count and are the only ones responsible and with competence to the time to make any decision they consider appropriate to guarantee the transparency and legality of the process, “he added.

The Toquero team announced its complaint hours after the Electoral Table resumed on Thursday the counting of the votes that it suspended early on Monday 12th due to exhaustion and indisposition of one of its members. Voting closed on Friday the 9th at 6:00 p.m..