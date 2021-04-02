Toquero bets on end of career funds and medical insurance

03/05/2021

On at 18:53 CET

Former player Gaizka Toquero presented this Friday the program with which he opts for the presidency of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), which includes an improvement in end-of-degree funds and the creation of medical insurance for Third Division and Second female division.

The #AFEUnidos group led by Toquero for the elections on April 9 also proposes an audit to be carried out, to know the union’s accounts and make sure that “all its resources are allocated only to soccer players”, and for the signing of an agreement with Transparency International.

“Transparency is something fundamental for us. For this reason, one of our first decisions will be to sign an agreement with Transparency International so that AFE is evaluated and they show us the way forward to comply with the highest international standards of transparency,” he said. at an event held in Madrid.

The former player also presented his idea of ​​creating “a new end-of-career fund and medical insurance for female and third division and second female footballers & rdquor; and” the improvement and increase of the end-of-career fund for professional category footballers “.

Toquero counted in his presentation with the participation of the ex-player Marta García “Costa”, who defended the elimination of “the partiality of wages and the compensation list”, and that of Vicente Engonga, which on behalf of veterans asked to improve the items for these and “services aimed at training and help for their integration into the labor market & rdquor ;.

“The agreement that was signed was not approved by the players, because in fact we were not taught. The Agreement is not good for us. They scored a goal for the squad and that is something that we will change when we get to AFE “said Costa, one of the three players in the candidacy along with Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid) and Garazi Murua (Athletic Club).

Together with them they form the team of Toquero Armindo Rubin, Vicente Iborra (Villarreal), Javier Ros (Zaragoza), Manuel García (Alavés), Garazi Murua (Athletic), Alejandro Blanco (Valencia CF), Vicente Engonga, Tito Blanco, Fernando Cabero , Dani Mallo, Eduardo Rodríguez ‘Dudi’, César Soriano (Lleida), Tito Blanco and Jorge Luque, along with Jesule Barbadilla, who was a member of the previous board of David Aganzo.

Toquero, a former player for clubs such as Athletic Club Alavés, Zaragoza, Eibar and Sestao River, retired in May 2019 and began to act as a representative.

On February 26, the AFE confirmed the reception of his candidacy and that of David Aganzo, who is opting for re-election, to the elections on April 9, waiting for the union to proclaim them definitive on Monday, the 8th, once the possible claims have been resolved, according to the electoral calendar.