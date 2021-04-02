Toquero announces that he will run as a candidate for the presidency of the AFE

02/26/2021 at 21:24 CET

Gaizka Toquero, former footballer of Athletic, Alavés, Zaragoza, Eibar and Sestao River, has announced through social networks that he is presenting himself as a “presidential candidate” of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the professional players union . “Hello. I am Gaizka Toquero and it is an honor for me to inform you that I am running as a candidate for the presidency of AFE,” the former Vitorian forward has advanced through Twitter.

Toquero assures that he has around him “a great team to work with with the sole objective of helping footballers” and explains that he has decided “to take the step thanks to the support of many people in the world of football.” “People who believe that the principles that have always accompanied me as a footballer and as a person can be transferred to the AFE,” he says.

“So I hope to have your support and next week we will share with you our proposals in which you are the only protagonists. A big hug,” concludes the Alava footballer.

Toquero (Vitoria, 08-09-1984) began his career as a player in the Alavés quarry, where he played in both of his subsidiaries before signing for Lemona and, later, for Sestao. In the green-black team, in Second B, Joaquín Caparrós saw him as Athletic’s coach and, after an intermediate step at Eibar, he signed him for the Bilbao team.

After leaving Athletic, Toquero signed for his hometown team, Alavés, and later played for Zaragoza. After a last blank season in the maño team due to an injury that had to be operated on, he decided to retire in May 2019, about to turn 35.