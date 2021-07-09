Topuria, no pressure against UFC 264: “More people will see me shine”

One of the many qualities of Ilia Topuria is temperance. The 24-year-old Hispanic-Georgian fights with the calm of a veteran and nothing seems to make him nervous. This Saturday he appears in the preliminaries of UFC 264 (it will close with the trilogy between McGregor and Poirier) with many spotlights above. His big win against Zalal and his extraordinary KO of Damon Jackson makes him one of the names to watch. In addition, being on the same billboard as ‘The Notorious’ gives greater visibility. The ‘Matador’ cares little. “I like. The more people see it, the more people will see me shine“he blurts out without hesitation. He likes pressure.

Ilia is facing the biggest fight of her career. It is for the stage and for the rival. He faces American Ryan Hall, one of the most feared fighters in the UFC. In fact, he himself assures that their continuity has not been greater because they fear him. “He is the maximum exponent of the 50-50 guard and is very unpredictable because of those leg locks he is looking for. It’s dangerous, but it’s not going to do anything to surprise me. I’m a jiu-jitsu black belt and I have three other black belts in my corner (Jorge and Agustín Climent, their coaches, and their brother Alex). I’ve been on a tatami since I was 15 years old. I roll every day. I am not afraid of what it may bring“, warn.

Ilia’s confidence is maximum and more when she is in good shape. “For my first fight they gave me eight days notice and I was not recovered after passing the coronavirus. In the second, three weeks away, I broke the hamstring in my right leg and was about to have to turn down the fight. I can’t say I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m having a great time“, he acknowledges. His gaze is on Saturday, but from the beginning the Hispanic-Georgian has always been clear about his objective.”I see myself finishing the year in the top 10 and being champion next year. If I win on Saturday the next fight that comes (the last of your contract) will be much more important. Sure, “concludes the ‘Matador.’ His next victim is already in his sights.