Topuria keeps his word: knocks out Hall in one round

Ilia Topuria spoiled her match against Ryan Hall in the UFC 264 preliminaries. The Spanish-Georgian, 24, He promised to knock out his opponent in the first round and delivered. The American is a very complicated fighter, but he did not surprise the ‘Matador’. He was calm and the first punch he landed served to knock Hall out. Lethal. “It was what I expected from the beginning. I had to stay calm, without getting into his game and gradually increase the pace to achieve the KO. I feel blessed. When I started in MMA in Spain few people knew them and now I am in the biggest stadium of this sport, winning by KO the same day that the biggest world star fights, “Topuria said happily. He had the spotlights pointed at him and he made it clear: he opts for everything.

Hall showed why no one wants to fight him. From the first moment he waited and when Topuria wanted to go into distance he threw himself to the ground to try to achieve a lock on the leg of the Spanish-Georgian. It did not succeed. Ilia had worked hard on the reaction to get away from any attempt by the American and knew what the KO should expect. It was easy to lose your nerves and Hall was only looking for that action. He pretended to be damaged and hoped to surprise. Calmly, Topuria found the hole. The local tried a kick and ended up blocked and on the ground. There, he let Ilia start throwing punches and after blocking several, he lowered his arms. He would think it was the way to surprise … but it was his end. Ilia’s nickname is no accident. “With the first hand I realized that I was semi-quenched and I continued until I finished it“The Alicante resident fighter acknowledged. 11-0 and ten completed. Topuria’s letter of introduction is impressive and growing. He keeps looking very high and for the last fight of his contract with the UFC they will challenge him again. It is what you want. The Matador is ready for whatever comes.