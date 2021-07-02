Toprak Razgatioglu renews for Yamaha at SBK

07/02/2021

The Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu, 24-year-old, has renewed for two seasons his contract with Yamaha Motor Europe for the World Superbike Championship.

Razgatlioglu won his first race at Phillip Island and achieved two other victories on the way to the fourth final position in the world championship Superbike, and currently occupies the second place in the championship, with seven podiums and a victory in Misano.

“Yamaha has become my family and I am very happy to sign for another two years, I think we have improved the bike a lot since I joined in 2020, so it was an easy decision for me to make,” he said in the statement from the Razgatlioglu team.

“We are fighting for the championship and I have the best people around me to help me achieve my goals, “continues Razgatlioglu, who on the rumor of going to MotoGP acknowledged that” maybe it is something I think about in the future, but for now I am completely focused on doing the I work here at Superbike.