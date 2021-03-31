Topotecan, the effective drug in mice against the lethal inflammation of covid

Mount Sinai researchers have found that an inexpensive and widely available drug that targets inflammatory genes has reduced morbidity and mortality in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal Cell, the team reported that the drug, Topotecan (TPT), inhibits the expression of inflammatory genes in the lungs of mice for up to four days after infection, a finding with possible implications for treatment in humans. This drug has previously been used as an anticancer antibiotic.

“Until now, no therapies in preclinical SARS-CoV-2 models, whether antiviral, antibody or plasma, which have been shown to reduce the burden of coronavirus when administered after more than a day, “said lead study author Ivan Marazzi, associate professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“This is a big problem because people who have severe Covid-19 and are hospitalized, often have no symptoms until many days after infection. For this reason we took a different approach and looked for a potential therapy that could be used during the later stages of the disease. We discovered that TOP1 inhibitors administered days after infection can still limit the expression of hyperinflammatory genes in the lungs of infected animals and improve the results of infection, “the researcher assured.

Although the pathophysiology of SARS-CoV-2 is not yet fully understood, scientists have observed that the virus triggers an excess production of cytokines and chemokines, chemicals secreted by cells of the immune system to help fight infection. What causes an exaggerated response of the immune system, which occurs in a characteristic way in the lungs of patients with Covid-19, flooding the infected area with white blood cells, which produces inflammation, possible tissue damage, organ failure and death. Therefore, reducing the inflammatory state in these patients could improve their clinical outcomes.

“The fact is that a multitude of inflammatory genes and signaling pathways are deregulated during a SARS-CoV-2 infection,” explained lead author Jessica Sook Yuin Ho, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher at Icahn Mount Sinai. “With this drug we show that TOP1 inhibitors are able to buffer wide or systemically the expression of inflammatory genes in animal models, regardless of the gene or the activation pathway “.

In an earlier study published in Science in 2016, the same group at Mount Sinai found that inhibiting the activation of inflammatory genes could help prevent the death of animals from viral and bacterial infections and suggested that this could be a potent strategy against future pandemics. The current study, led by Mount Sinai in conjunction with partners from Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other global sites, expands on that earlier work to show how epigenetic therapy (which addresses chemical modifications that influence expression gene) could be used against serious cases of Covid-19.