The Mexican senator, Martha Lucía Mícher Camarena, had an embarrassing moment Due to the quarantine due to the coronavirus, she participated in a virtual government meeting through Zoom By accident she showed her breasts

Topless senator Zoom Martha Lucía Mícher Camarena. Senator Martha Lucía Micher Camarena (Morena) apologized for the incident this Thursday, in which for a moment she appeared bare-chested when changing clothes, this during the broadcast on digital platform, of the meeting of senators and senators with the Governor of Banco de México.

He explained that “I do not master the new technological forms of distance communication, which has sometimes played against me, as on this occasion.”

He reported that he reserves the right to act against natural or moral persons who disseminate the image taken from the transmission and that circulated on social networks, and before this, Micher Camarena herself issued a letter addressed to public opinion, in the who offers his apologies.

“In a part of the meeting, without realizing it and while my computer camera was on, I changed my clothes showing my naked torso.”

He declared: “I am Malú Micher, and I am not ashamed to have accidentally shown a part of my intimacy, because the very idea that a woman is ‘only her body’ is what has allowed and encouraged female objectification against what I have always fought. “

Senator Micher Camarena’s career stands out on the women’s rights agenda, and in the Senate she chairs the Commission for Gender Equality. Due to the confinement in which most sectors work, as a preventive measure for the spread of the SARS CoV coronavirus, the Senate suspended its work and legislators hold meetings through digital platforms, as have happened, in recent days, meetings with the secretaries of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard; for Security and Citizen Participation, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, as well as with Undersecretary Hugo López Gatell, with whom 55 senators and senators were linked.

In any case, there was an image transmission through the Congress Channel. The transmission with the Governor of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, in addition to the liaison platform, was broadcast on the social networks of several of the participating legislators. Members of the legislature, public figures from civil society and different users of the Social networks reacted to Micher Camarena’s public letter, most with expressions of solidarity, and others with demands that he be responsible in his work.

There were allegations that one of the ways in which the Senate acted was shown.

The Morena coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal Ávila affirmed that “in the face of the attacks against him, due to carelessness during a remote meeting, we endorse our camaraderie.

Morale and integrity will always be stronger than infamies and attacks. “

María Elena Morena (Common Cause) wrote: “Garbage sucks in the Senate and in the networks. Political and partisan differences should have limits. ”

Filed Under: Topless Senator Zoom Martha Lucía Mícher Camarena.