Demi Rose She is one of the celebrities who stays the most active on social networks with all kinds of photographs in which she looks too sensual.

A few hours ago, the British model unleashed low passions to be appreciated on her Instagram account posing from the back without a bra and with a metallic thong that barely covers the essentials of her butt.

As expected, the post became immediately popular, with more than 394 thousand “likes” and all kinds of good comments.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Prior to this publication, Demi infarcted modeling on the shore of the Dead Sea with a tiny bikinazo that highlighted her voluptuous anatomy.

.