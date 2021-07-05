Top-to-bottom victory for Verstappen, fifth of the year

Dutch Max Verstappen He has given himself his first ‘Grand Chelem’ in F1 by winning the Austrian GP this Sunday starting from ‘pole’, leading from top to bottom and setting the fastest lap in the race, a new and placid victory at the Red Bull Ring Austrian, his third consecutive and fifth of the most important season of his career in which he is reinforcing that leadership that he achieved by his victory in the Monaco GP and that he does not loose. He was accompanied on the podium by Valteri Bottas and Lando Norris, who was justly chosen the best driver of the day. Carlos Sainz signed a top-5 and Fernando Alonso took the last point, tenth.

Verstappen entered the Red Bull Ring two weeks ago ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the table by 12 points and after the two appointments on the circuit owned by Red Bull, as well as his team, he leaves with a 32-point advantage, one Lunge for the eight-time world champion and consecutive winner of the last four world crowns who since the Spanish GP has not returned to the top of the podium and this Sunday did not go beyond fourth place due to damage to the floor of his car for a blow with the pianos that have not allowed him to fight for the podium.

In seven days the biggest difference has been made by the Dutch exodus to dye the stands of the circuit with ‘oranje’ located 400 kilometers from their homes to acclaim their idol, 132,000 spectators have returned to a Formula One circuit, pre-pandemic numbers and football chants of ‘kampiooooonen, kampiooonen oé, oé, oé’ to Max from his fans.

At the first corner, Max Verstappen arrived in the lead ahead of Norris and without much incident with a clean arrival at the traditional funnel of Turn 3 and the braking of Turn 4 for the 7 at the top, except for Esteban Ocón who was behind them. made a Giovinnazzi and Schumacher sandwich and sparked the first and only safety car. Checo Pérez has closed the door well in this initial turn to Hamilton and the one who has lost three positions in the first corners has been Carlos Sainz because of the hard that condemned him at the beginning to have to use patience, just the opposite than Ricciardo who has won four with the media and with his progression in the off-court start.

The Norris-Pérez duel for second place on the fifth lap has caused the Mexican who was on the outside at the exit of turn 4 to leave the track and has fallen to tenth place, the possible strategy of the bodyguards of Max, but the incident was under the magnifying glass of the FIA ​​and they have fallen an extra 5 ”in his stop as a punishment to the British – then the Mexican has done the same to Leclerc twice and he has received the same penance twice – . The Dutchman himself has already gained distance to the McLaren and the two Mercedes by applying the hammer with a race pace higher than that of seven days ago.

But Norris has ended up being the best ‘squire’ for Mad Max in his work of protecting himself from Hamilton – “what a great driver Lando is”, exclaimed Sir Lewis on the radio – leaving McLaren’s brakes and Mercedes’s lowers. his car before his suspension fell, which made him provisionally lose the podium with the two Mercedes. Hamilton has managed to overtake Norris on lap 20, but with Verstappen already at almost 10 ”and also losing between 1 and 2 tenths per lap with Red Bull despite going on a free track, an evidence of his inferiority in case they did not have it already clear.

Epic fight for Alonso’s last point

Without making much noise, Ricciardo reached the top-5 ahead of the two Ferraris with Pérez in the middle of them. Fernando Alonso, for his part, after losing one more place at the start (15th) with Raikkonen with whom he has fought hard, has been following and maturing the others and the race circumstances have allowed him to fight for the last point with George Russell’s Williams, an epic fight that has taken the Spaniard to three to go and from Baku he continues to add runs in points.

With margin he made his stop at the Verstappen pitlane, zero risk in the entire race in which he has scored his fifth victory of the year, 15th of his F1 career and his 50th podium, in addition to the extra point for the fastest lap with free stop included.

Good career from Carlos Sainz

Thanks to that initial strategy with hard, Carlos Sainz’s career has been in the second half in which the final position has been played with more ‘fresh’ means. He reached fifth place before his stop and started ninth in the pitlane chasing Tsunoda for eighth place quickly. His career began in these last 20 laps in which he went after his teammate Leclerc for that seventh place. In the team they have allowed him to overtake him with five to go to go for Ricciardo’s sixth.

The Madrilenian finally succeeded in the last lap of the braking at four. Then the extra gift of fifth place fell for the double penalty to Checo Pérez for his aggressive maneuvers on Leclerc and he even had seven tenths left. Thus he signs his second best result with Ferrari after the second in Monaco and equaled the fifth in Imola.

Mercedes’ counterorder

Verstappen and Norris were being the fastest in this last third of the race and even Bottas was running faster than Hamilton – “I can’t go faster,” he commented on the radio – complaining of losing the car behind. On lap 48, Bottas was ordered not to overtake Hamilton due to his injuries (the rear part of the flat bottom detached) in the car, putting a momentary armor against the mighty Norris who was already harassing the Mercedes. Five laps later they were undone and allowed the Finn to change position. Now a Lewis cannon fodder was in the hands of Lando who has struck him with 17 to go. 1 ”6 separated the second and third classified, but Bottas defended himself perfectly although he finished 17” 9 of the winning Red Bull, there is already a wall between the two greats.