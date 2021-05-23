Top Taylor for everyone but the judges

=== Thorough Post Fight with César Seda from Divided Decision ===

Josh Taylor was more than we imagined and he displayed luxury boxing to beat José Ramírez with authority, whom he sent to the canvas twice, and establish himself as the new absolute champion of the super lightweight. The Scotsman changed the recent face of British boxing, showing that from there they can also send representatives who ‘do not get deflated along the way’.

The Scot defeated a double champion, an undefeated, complicated, tough, determined and warrior like José Ramírez has always been. The fight, as we presumed, went to the distance and also, as we presumed, it was won by the British. What did not appear in the previous calculations was the size in the quality difference, nobody expected the two falls of Ramírez and everyone was surprised by the score of the judges: 114-112 the three cards. In other words, if it weren’t for the falls, the victory would have been for the Californian. An inexplicable absurdity.

In this special program with Cesar Seda, you have my analysis of the fight, the reasons for the victory of one and the defeat of the other, the future of Ramírez and that of Taylor, who, as is known, rises to 147 pounds to challenge the WBO monarch Terence Crawford and you have here my first analysis of what to expect from that match.

He also spoke to you in this video about what can happen in ESPN’s Libra por Libra where there are high chances of seeing Josh Taylor on TopTen and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez could, for the first time, reach the first place in that ranking. There are also considerations on what to expect from Manny Pacquiao, who returns in August against Errol Spence, and the new expectations in the 2021 boxing agenda.