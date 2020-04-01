The new Chevrolet Corvette has already reached many of its new owners and we begin to see videos where they modify the new models or some are tested by the power of the central engine.

Now it is a video where the owner of the new Corvette takes the car to a dry lake to test what is the maximum speed on this type of terrain. The speed the new model achieves on earth is impressive.

The Corvette C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It is the most powerful Corvette of all!

The “Vette” also features an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the first to be tuned to a Corvette. This is the first time that a Corvette will not have a manual transmission since 1953!

When it comes to speed, Chevrolet’s eighth Corvette is also the fastest of all: It can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds.

Although the C8 can go faster, we have to remember that the terrain does not help much and it is even risky because you can lose control of the vehicle.

Here we leave you the vehicle so you can see the power of the new Chevrolet Corvette 2020

