Although the points scored are a quantitative factor, there are many ways to analyze it and establish parameters. Usually, the list of players who have scored the most points in the NBA, globally. That list leads Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 38,387 points and Lebron James is the active player with the best record, being in third position with 34,087 points. But today we want to go one step further and analyze who the top scorers per season and which players held that honor on more occasions. This is done with the average points per game and yields interesting conclusions.

The first of them is surprising since Lebron James only one season has finished as top scorer. It was in 2007/08, with an average of 30 points. Akron’s generous and total player character means that he has always put the collective good before the individual, sacrificing scoring wealth to involve others. The other is to observe how James Harden, who has achieved this the last two campaigns, did so in 2018/19 with an outstanding record of 36.1 points, only surpassed by Michael Jordan in 1986/87, with 37.1 points, and for what was done by Wilt chamberlain. And it is that the myth of the 60 ended two consecutive seasons with 50.4 points (1961/62) and 44.8 points (1962/63), although in the two previous campaigns it also exceeded 37 points on average.

Is Michael Jordan the one that more seasons has finished like maximum scorer; up to 10 times it was achieved by the Chicago Bulls, followed by the aforementioned Wilt chamberlain (7). Later, media names appear, but not as relevant at the ring level. In the group of players who managed to be top scorers on four occasions they are Allen Iverson, George Gervin and Kevin Durant, the latter being able to expand his locker, although it gives the feeling that Harden is now unbeatable in that regard, also leading the list in the current season. Bob McAdoo, George Mikan and Neil Johnston they did it three times.

03/17/2020 04:03

It is surprising that a compulsive scorer like Kobe Bryant I could only get this honor in two seasons (2005/06 and 2006/07), just like Tracy McGrady (2003/04 and 2004/05). The last inside player to be a top scorer in one season was Shaquille O´Neal, doing it in 1994/95 and 1999/2000. It is surprising to see mythical league names absent from this list, such as those of Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon. Special mention also deserves Russell Westbrook, usually undervalued, but who has managed to be top scorer in two seasons (2014/15 and 2016/17). For his part, it is surprising that Stephen Curry I could only do it in 2015/16. Very interesting data and that show whats NBA season scoring leaders.

