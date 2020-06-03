It may not be the most attractive, but there is no doubt that the ability to rebound is one of the most important parameters of the game, both in defense and attack. Many might think that the physical improvement of the NBA in recent times, it would cause that there were athletic players stuck between the best rebounders ever, but consulting the data, the monopolization of tall men, dominators in the painting and past and already extinct stars of the league is obvious.

Wilt Chamberlain brings together the leading role, claiming his candidacy to be one of the best in history. The great dominator of the NBA in the 1960s and ’70s was immeasurable in wrestling under the boards, and his innate ability to rebound along with his longevity make him the great leader. A short distance away is Bill Russell, the other man who surpassed the 20,000 rebounding boundary, already Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes or Moses Malone at a greater distance. It is surprising not to see among the best on this list the pivot par excellence: Hakeem Olajuwon. Those who are are two relatively recent players, as they are Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Despite this, it is surprising to see how only an active player occupies a high position in this historical classification, such as Dwigh Howard, the 14th with 13,641 rebounds, ahead of Shaquille O´Neal or Denis Rodman, two accomplished specialists this fight. Special mention deserves the case of Pau Gasol, He is the 28th best rebounder in NBA history, with a total number of 11,305 that could still be increased. These are the 10 best rebounders in NBA history.

03/19/2020 01:03

We review the list of top rebounders in the league, detecting surprises and perceiving how the pivots dominate with an iron fist.

Keep reading

Wilt chamberlain: 23,924 rebounds

Bill russell: 21,620 rebounds

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 17,440 rebounds

Elvin hayes: 16,279 rebounds

Moses Malone: 16,212 rebounds

Tim Duncan: 15,091 rebounds

Karl Malone: 14,968 rebounds

Robert Parish: 14,715 rebounds

Kevin Garnett: 14,662 rebounds

Nate Thurmond: 14,464 rebounds



.