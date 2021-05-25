Top Rated Netflix Series on Filmaffinity and IMDB

When it comes to criticism, then trust the criteria of these two platforms.

We can recommend the best series in each gender, try deduce if you are going to like it some title based on a series of successes, but, after all, the personal tastes they are purely subjective. That is why we want to make a recommendation list that is, or at least that is what it intends, objective possible, even if only because we use two large platforms from the world of cinema and series. Both in Filmaffinity like in IMDB, both well known, we have at our disposal the opinions of thousands of people, with which we could extrapolate collective tastes, as we have already done recommending the most addictive series on Netflix.

So let us show you the series with the highest score On both platforms, we will tell you from which of them we have obtained the information, and we promise to return you, then, a great selection of titles, for all kinds of audiences.

Critics have made us a great selection of series available on Netflix

Whether you are looking runaway comedies, as is the case with BoJack Horseman, as if you want soak up the history of one of the best teams that we have known, in The last dance, we have the ideal series for you.

The last dance

Surprisingly, because we are not talking about a fictional series, the highest note in a series, in this case documentary film, Netflix is ​​taken by the king of modern basketball, Michael Jordan, with a score of 9.1 on IMDB. If you do not know the figure of the excellent athlete, perhaps this is not the series indicated for you. However, if you are a sports, basketball or NBA fanatic, to know the story behind the greatest player in history and how his ambition changed the destiny of a historical franchise, is obligatory appointment.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 50 minutes

This is how they see us

We continue with IMDB and, on this occasion, this Netflix series takes an excellent 8.9 What users note. We are facing a story is based on real facts, which tells us how a group of harlem teens, children almost, already see involved in a homicide, simply because of his race and for being at the most inopportune moment at the precise moment. The american justice and the class system of the country will be tested in a case and judgment that gave something to talk about at the time and that allows us to observe how, on rare occasions, it is easier point out the weak to investigate and pick up dirty laundry.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Black mirror

Little can be said about this Serie television that has not been said so far, although we can tell you that it enjoys a 8.8 on IMDB. Simply, if you want to be put in the background, tell you that this series addresses the Science fiction, the technology and, ultimately, the future of the human being with a different perspective, with self-concluding chapters, and addressing topics Really interesting and that they allow us think about our place on the planet.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 5 Episodes available: 23 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Narcos

We are facing one of the big productions of the North American platform, with another 8.8 on the platform IMDB, which was a before and after in the popularization of the service in many countries, and which shows us, in a stark and crude way, how Colombia, one of the most beautiful countries in Latin America, suffers from its own disease degenerative, which is nothing less than the extension of drug cartels nationwide. To highlight the performances of Wagner moura like Pablo Escobar and the appearance of Pedro Pascal, better known today as the protagonist of The Mandalorian.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Stranger things

Is cult work, created by the Duffer brothers, also scores high in the Netflix series table, specifically earning a 8.7 on IMDB. If you have not yet dared to enter the quirky Hawkins population and meet some of your curious population, Besides terrible secrets and experiments that are hidden there, don’t waste any more time and catch up with their first three seasons. Adorable kids, a group of baddies who experiment with a science they do not know and towering monsters are some of the ingredients of this magnificent Netflix series.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 25 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

BoJack Horseman

One of the great series for adults of Netflix, it is also one of the best valued in IMDB with a note of a 8.7. This time starring a horse humanized, do not get nervous animal saviors, who in their day It was a great tv star, back in the 80s and 90s, to become, today, a somewhat peculiar figure, both at work and in his personal area. With the background, and the critical acid, of Hollywood current, the series takes us on a temporal journey towards a underworld hidden from those who watch television and how we do not know what some artists suffer silent. And they are not piles.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 77 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Shtisel

The Netflix series what best rating It has in Filmaffinity, with a ** 7.9 ** grade, it transports us to a world that we rarely see reflected in fiction, it is not that the news talk too much about it, as ultra-orthodox judaism, of which we have an extraordinary example in Unorthodox, also from Netflix. As the chapters progress, we will be transported to the city of Jerusalem and we will meet Shulem Schtisel, a family Guy that it must coexist with a world founded on the most peculiar rites, myths and customs.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 33 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The Crown

It is very difficult to find lovers of cinema and series television, who have not ever heard of one of the crown jewels on Netflix, with a 7.7 score in Filmaffinity, that we recommend less than we should, and that narrates the recent history of the British royal familyAlthough, believe us, you won’t get bored with the English way of life. Quite the opposite. From the first season, which addresses the queen elizabeth wedding and the consecration of Winston churchill as Prime Minister, until the last season premiered, where the arrival of Lady Di to the royal family breaks the strict schemes of the monarchy, you will have hours of entertainment and digital joy to soak up the recent history of our most particular neighbors.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

