Top Rank reaches an agreement with Sky Sports

Sky Sports has delineated the next phase in its long and proud 30-year association with the sport of boxing, bringing in two new partnerships that will bring more boxing than ever before. Starting Saturday, Sky Sports will be home to Top Rank America’s events in the UK and Ireland. Sky Sports will also partner with BOXXER for events in the UK. Fans can look forward to at least 18 events a year, approaching 100 hours of boxing on Sky Sports. Top Rank delves into the void left by Matchroom, which moved all of its shows to DAZN.