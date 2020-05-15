Daniel Kinahan and Bob Arum.

Who has become a direct collaborator of one of boxing giants Top RankDaniel Kinahan has been appointed special adviser to KHK Sports in bahrain.

Kinahan He has been involved in the world of combat sports at the highest level since his earliest days as one of the original founders of MTK Global before separating and advising some of the most important names and organizations in the industry for more than a decade, collaborating as a cornerstone in several of the world’s largest sporting events.

As an advisor to Top Rank in the Middle East region, their experience and connections will strengthen the brand KHK Sports and they will immediately expand their international reach.

In this significant move, Mr. Kinahan’s role will advise the entire portfolio of KHK Sports, covering KHK MMA, KHK Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion and BRAVE Combat Federation.

KHK Sports It focuses on developing the national sports economy in nineteen nations, uniting FDI, trade relations and tourism exposure through sport.

KHK Sports It is known for developing sports business, primarily combat sports, and holds the world’s largest sports media property events in the Middle East.

It also supports local and international athletes, advances and develops mixed martial arts in Bahrain at all levels, including the formation of a national team and the incorporation of talents and world events.

Under KHK Sports, the organization has successfully launched KHK MMA, KHK Boxing, KHK Racing, KHK Wrestling, KHK Cricket, and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion BRAVE Combat Federation, in addition to investing in many other areas, including European football clubs.

“I would like to officially welcome the Mr. Daniel Kinahan to the KHK family. It is a pleasure to have you on board. Their participation in combat sports, their achievements and their knowledge is what we need for our vision of KHK sports, “said the president of Brave Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid.

“Daniel has the same vision for sport as we do: changing lives, giving equal opportunities, making dreams come true and uniting the world through sport. KHK SPORTS is happy to officially have the Mr. Kinahan as our special adviser, “added Shahid.

For Kinahan this is one of the opportunities that he was waiting for. “It is an honor for me to work with his highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Mr. Mohammed Shahid and the entire team of KHK Sports. I look forward to working with the team to make these dreams come true and further transform Bahrain’s combat sports into a globally recognized presence. We will create opportunities for Bahraini fighters on the international stage while attracting the Kingdom to the most important names in sport, “he said.