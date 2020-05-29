The FBI gives “top priority” to Floyd’s death at the hands of the police. The American Justice assured that it will carry out a “solid criminal” investigation into Floyd’s death. This case has caused thousands of people to take to the streets to protest against the local police and local authorities, causing numerous damages.

The Justice Department granted this Thursday the “highest priority” level to the investigation into the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis (Minnesota), after the strong protests registered in that city in recent hours. .

“The Justice Department has prioritized the investigation and has assigned experienced FBI prosecutors and criminal investigators to the matter,” said US Attorney Erica MacDonald and FBI Special Agent in Charge Rainer Drolshagen in a joint statement.

The US Justice assured that it will carry out a “solid criminal” investigation into the death of Floyd, which occurred on May 25 after being arrested by a white police officer, which has revived the national debate on the excessive violence of the police forces against the black population of the country.

“The federal investigation will determine whether the actions of the former agents of the Minneapolis Police Department involved violated federal law,” added the investigators, who called for “calm” of the population while the investigations are carried out.

The FBI referred to the agents as “ex” in that communication because the Minneapolis police force on Tuesday decided to expel the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death.

Upon arrival at the scene after receiving a complaint about the use of a false ticket, on Monday, the police found the subject sitting inside his vehicle, and when he was ordered to leave, he resisted arrest, according to the official version. , which adds that during the arrest, when the officers already had the man handcuffed and lying on his stomach, they noted that he presented “medical difficulties”.

In the video, taken by passers-by who stumbled upon the scene, the man is seen face down on the pavement and an agent on top of him squeezing his neck with one knee for several minutes, without changing his posture, despite the complaints being heard. of the detainee that he cannot breathe, until he seems to lose consciousness.

“I can’t breathe”

Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard addressing the officer, who does not stop pressing his neck with his knee until minutes later an ambulance arrives and the detainee is lifted onto a stretcher without showing signs of life.

This episode has caused thousands of people to take to the streets of Minneapolis to protest against the local police and local authorities, causing numerous material damages.

Given this situation, the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, signed an executive order Thursday that activates the National Guard of that state “to help protect the safety of the inhabitants of Minnesota and keep the peace after the death of George Floyd.”