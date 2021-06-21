Top phones, smartwatches for everyone and the most desired headphones at the best price on AliExpress

Xiaomi, Huawei, Apple and POCO share the best of the day with a discount.

Tomorrow is the day, the day when AliExpress activates its best summer offers. Is he time to buy a series of technological gadgets at the best price on the net. Prepare the wallet because you will not be able to keep it in your pocket for long.

AliExpress the summer of offers begins tomorrow at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time). You still have time to add all the interesting products to your basket and apply the coupons attached to each one first thing in the morning.

Remember that the coupons will be active from tomorrow, Monday, June 21, until the 25th.

A summer full of deals on AliExpress

POCO X3 Pro: POCO’s revolutionary mobile arrives to premiere a new high end reduced. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a very powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W, NFC, 6.67 ″ screen Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 3.5mm Jack and 48 megapixel quad rear camera signed by Sony.Huawei Watch GT2 ProIf you are looking for a great alternative to the Apple Watch, but in the field of another brand, Huawei has the best options. We are talking about a high-end smartwatch, with a screen AMOLED 1.39 ″, 4 GB internal memory, Integrated GPS, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, sensors such as accelerometer, heart rate, compass, air pressure, ambient light, and a battery that will give you up to 14 days of continuous use. It is resistant to a pressure of up to 5 ATM (50 meters deep) and has with it 100 training modes pre-installed.Xiaomi Mi Watch Color: this first Xiaomi smartwatch with a circular shape has arrived with an unrepeatable price to stay. We are talking about a gadget that mounts a GPS chip, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, heart rate sensor, sleep sensor, display AMOLED 1.39 ″ and blood oxygen saturation reader. Also has 10 sports modes integrated which will facilitate the way you train. It is very light (32 grams without strap) and you can customize the dial with more than 100 models available for free.Apple AirPods V2If there is one headset that everyone wants to have, it is these Apple AirPods. Maybe it’s because of how well everyone who tries them talks about them, or because they really are very good headphones. Without a doubt, and for this price, it is not to think too much about it. They are totally wireless headphones, with great sound quality, a very deep bass, 24 hours of autonomy (with the charging case), very easy and fast to pair to your device and charge via lightning cable.Xiaomi Redmi Note 9SIf you need a mobile both to give as a gift or to have as a secondary smartphone, this piece of the mid-range-premium Xiaomi will save you from more than one trouble. We are talking about a piece of bug that rides a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, along with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 6.67 ″ screen Full HD +, 5,020 mAh battery, NFC, 3.5mm jack and 48 megapixel quad rear camera signed by Samsung.

The AliExpress coupons you’ll want to use

We present a series of coupons that you can use from tomorrow, June 21 until next June 25 in the morning.

DIFOOSION3: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 30.DIFOOSION6: $ 6 discount on purchases over $ 50.DIFOOSION11: $ 11 off purchases over $ 90.DIFOOSION13: $ 13 discount on purchases over $ 110.DIFOOSION18: $ 18 discount on purchases over $ 150.DIFOOSION23: $ 23 discount on purchases over $ 190.DIFFOOSION: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 4. Only for new accounts.4 SUMMERALI: 4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.8 SUMMERALI: 8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros.10 SUMMERALI: 10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros.15 SUMMERALI: 15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros.18 SUMMERALI: 18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros.28 SUMMERALI: 28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros.43 SUMMERALI: 43 euros discount on purchases over 290 euros.

