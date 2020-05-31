Telemundo continues to surprise all its viewers with its super series “Cennet” and “100 Días Para Enamorarnos” which debuted on the television network on Tuesday, April 28. The plots of both dramatic projects are increasingly loaded with suspense, comedy and characters that leave the entire audience speechless.

“Cennet” is broadcast on Telemundo at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. While “100 Days to Fall in Love” is broadcast at 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

Cennet

In this week’s “Cennet” episodes we could see that Arzu was finally able to get rid of Cennet by sending her to jail for a crime she did not commit. The fearsome woman managed everything with the help of her daughter Melissa who also wanted Cennet very far to earn the love of Selim, the young man who at all times has seen her as a friend and has not reciprocated.

Furthermore, Selim went mad when he discovered that Cengiz and Nilgün are not his parents, since he was adopted in the same orphanage where Cennet was confined for much of his childhood. Melissa told Selim the truth so she could earn his trust after she got engaged to Cennet on a boat. For his part, Selim no longer trusts Cennet since he did not dare to tell him the truth he knew about his adoption.

Likewise, Melissa took advantage of Selim’s intoxicated state to make her believe that they had sexual relations in their intoxicated state. For his part, the innocent young man believed Melissa and reproached himself for having made such a serious mistake.

Orhan promised his mother (Sema) that he will do everything possible to recover the shares of the company that his father (Riza) left for his sister-in-law Arzu. While in prison new enemies arose for Cennet that will make her life impossible while she is being held for a crime she did not commit.

The unforgiving Orhan declared war on Melissa and Arzu for everything related to the inheritance of the powerful Soyer family. In addition, Mukaddes promised his granddaughter Cennet that he will get her out of jail, even if it is the last thing she does in life due to her delicate health.

Proof that Mukaddes’ promise is completely true is that he surprisingly appeared in the company of Soyer’s family and confronted Arzu over Cennet’s unjust imprisonment. What will happen next week?

View this post on Instagram Melisa’s sick love for Selim is making her lose her sanity. What do you think will happen after this lie? 💔 Find out tonight at 8 PM/7C on Telemundo. ⁠ Relive the full chapters on our BIO link 🔗 A post shared by Telemundo (@telemundo) on May 29, 2020 at 4:35 pm PDT

100 days to fall in love

In this week’s episodes of “100 Days to Fall in Love” we could see that Constanza is giving herself a chance in love with the mysterious “Lobo”, a famous pitcher from an important American sports team. While Daniela and Emiliano consolidate their daughter-father relationship after the young woman suffered a fainting spell while exercising in a park.

In addition, Luis is on the verge of being discovered by Jimena and Aurora of the double life that he leads between Monterrey and Texas. On the other hand, Remedios is releasing a new job as a personal assistant to the “Wolf”, the powerful athlete who is trying to conquer his best friend Constanza. But this muscular and handsome young man does not finish convincing Remedios, she feels that he is hiding something and is on the trail of the secrets of this man who has the world at his feet.

The problems between Plutarco and Constanza have intensified with her possible plans to settle in Miami to make her way in the “Ciudad del Sol” with a branch of the important law firm that both represent in Texas. While the “Wolf” got Remedios in a tub of his luxurious residence and thought that she was insinuating himself to have sex, something to which Remedios was indignant since at no time would he have a “slip” with one of the conquests of her best friend.

Plutarco and Emiliano learned that Constanza and Remedios meet Fabio “Lobo” Ramírez through a completely live television broadcast of a baseball game. However, now the best friends “dispute” which of the two is the one who is dating this powerful athlete. While Jimena promised to “finish” with her husband Luis after she discovered that he lied to her with the alleged wake of a friend in Chicago.

View this post on Instagram Friends know each other better than anyone 👩👩❤️ Did you also love El Lobo? 🔥🚒 Catch up with @ 100days in the BIO link # 100DiasParaEnamorarnos A post shared by Telemundo (@telemundo) on May 29, 2020 at 5:02 am PDT

