India recorded more than eight thousand new cases of covid-19 in a single day, a new record since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, as the government announced on Sunday.

The number of confirmed covid-19 cases in India rose to 182,143, with 5,164 deaths, including 193 in the last 24 hours.

More than 60% of deaths caused by covid-19 originated in two Indian states – Maharashtra, a financial center, and Gujarat, the state where Prime Minister Narendra Modi originates from.

6:30 – Brazil is fourth in number of deaths

Between Friday and Saturday, Brazil accounted for 956 deaths by covid-19, reaching a total of 28,834 deaths. It thus became the fourth country in absolute number of victims of the disease worldwide, surpassing France (28,717), according to a report by Johns Hopkins University.

Now, Brazil is second only to the United States (103,685), United Kingdom (38,458) and Italy (33,340) in number of deaths in the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil had 33,274 new diagnoses of covid-19 in just 24 hours and now has 498,440 confirmed cases. It is the highest daily figure ever recorded in the country, surpassing Friday’s record (26,928). The number of recovered is 200,892. There are 3,862 deaths under investigation, not yet counted as victims of covid-19.

6:00 – Almost 60 million receive emergency basic income

About 59 million Brazilians are receiving emergency basic income, created to minimize the economic effects of the covid-19 pandemic. The benefit, scheduled to end in June, proved to be effective in preventing an even greater social tragedy in the country and set up a debate on whether to keep it for longer or even make it permanent.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he considered keeping the benefit for another two months, at R $ 200 a month. Congress is also examining proposals to extend basic income for a longer period. And researchers from several universities are doing the math and proposing scenarios to extend the benefit or make it a program with no deadline to end.

Emergency aid pays R $ 600 per adult who is not employed, does not receive unemployment or retirement insurance and has a family income of up to 3 minimum wages. In homes where the mother supports the home alone, the aid is R $ 1,200. In this format, the benefit costs about R $ 150 billion per quarter. Maintained for one year, it would have an annual cost of R $ 600 billion, close to what the federal government spends on Social Security.

At Bolsa Família, which currently serves around 13 million poor or extremely poor families, the average aid is around R $ 200 per family, and the total cost is R $ 30 billion per year.

Due to the cost of emergency aid, transforming it into a permanent program, with the same rules in force, would face serious fiscal restrictions. The alternatives under analysis are close to the creation of a new income transfer program, with a value higher than that of Bolsa Família, but lower than that of emergency basic income, and with more restricted criteria, with the objective of reducing poverty in the country.

