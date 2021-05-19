Top model Naomi Campbell became a mother in her 50s



Top model Naomi Campbell announced on her Instagram account that she became the mother of a beautiful girl in her 50s.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / Getty Images

One of the most famous top models and that everyone always remembers is Naomi Campbell. It has been away from the spotlight of the press for a long time. However, she herself made it known through her account Instagram that, to their 50 years, she became a mother to a beautiful girl.

“A beautiful little blessing he has chosen me to be his mother. I am so honored to have such a sweet soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love, “said the mannequin while holding the newborn’s feet in her hands like it is seen in the photograph.

No one is tagged in the post other than his mother. Nor did he inform how long she was born, or what name she gave the little girl. But it was possible to know that some of his closest friends and linked to fashion would know about his future (now current) maternity. Precisely, the designer Marc Jacobs He raised his voice: “Today is the day? How absolutely amazing. How lucky is she and how lucky are you! What so wonderful mother you will! Blessings everywhere ”.

On many occasions the model was asked in interviews if she had future plans about have children. He always claimed that he was fascinated by the idea and that he adores children. She said that they always made her happy.

The big question would now be, Who is the father? Of the Naomi’s personal life Little is known, beyond the relationships he has had with famous entrepreneurs and billionaires. With her last boyfriend it was known that she broke up in 2018, Louis Camilleri, director of Ferrari.

Naomi has always been featured on the entertainment news. If not for your amazing work as model, is by some scandal important but isolated. Have had problems with drug addiction and has also had legal mishaps for allegedly mistreat employees who worked for her. The last thing was all the arsenal of supplements that the model takes to prevent coronavirus.

Returning to the subject of her recent motherhood, little is believed that the model has been pregnant, since he was recently seen in some parades. The other two options would be surrogacy or adoption. Still, many fans and followers of social networks are happy with the news, as well as surprised.

Keep reading:

“That fertility therapy didn’t work for me,” Adamari López opens up about the miracle of getting pregnant

Chiquis Rivera shows her pants with a transparent suit and sets Instagram on fire