Top model Cara Delevingne has a giant tunnel-shaped vagina at home

Actress and top model Cara Delevingne has thrown open the doors of his Los Angeles mansion to the prestigious Architectural Digest magazine to show the interior of what she defines as a “adult playhouse“, Which features an attic party bunker equipped with a stripper pole, swing, hand and foot shackles and mirrors all over the ceiling plus a tunnel-shaped vagina.

The most striking piece of art in the dwelling is a low tunnel hidden behind a painted wall panel that connects the living room with a ‘secret’ room, accessed through a sculpture of a vulva to walk through. cats a tunnel that represents the birth canal that is, the vagina, and that ends in a round door similar to that of a washing machine, which is not difficult to associate with the anus. An entire work of art in Cara Delevingne’s house.

“My job requires me to wear a lot of different hats. I love to get into the shoes of different characters, so I wanted my home to reflect many different themes and moods ”, he explained Cara delevingne. the publication to justify why each room has a different style and theme, as well as for have a giant-scale vagina.

The 28-year-old has also had arcade machines, two trampolines and a ball pit installed, although she has also made room for more adult amusements by creating an alcove with red walls dedicated to playing poker and a large pool table.

“The meaning I give to this house is to never grow up. I want to always maintain a kind of innocence or childish joy or simply emphasize the importance of having fun. It is a very good thing for stress. You can’t cry in a ball pit. I’ve tried ”, he joked Cara Delevingne.