TOKYO (AP) – Mitsubishi Motors informed shareholders on Thursday that its top executives will take salary cuts to share responsibility for the Japanese automaker’s losses.

« I hope we can win their understanding, » said CEO Takao Kato, explaining that there will be no dividends due to difficult conditions.

Like other automakers, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has seen sales plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. It reported a loss of 25.8 billion yen ($ 241 million) for the fiscal year that ended in March.