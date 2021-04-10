‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission Impossible 7’ delayed again: Paramount updates its release schedule

Tom Cruise does not win to disappointment: his next two premieres, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission Impossible 7’, again delay their release date. Paramount has again updated its calendar until 2023, which again causes changes in other production companies as well. The sequel to ‘Top Gun. Idols of the air ‘moves four months and loses its summer premiere, going from July 2 to November 19. The case of the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible’ is even worse because it will not even arrive this year and has been delayed until May 27, 2022 (before November 19, 2021). This also causes ‘Mission Impossible 8’ to go back to July 7, 2023, since it was scheduled to premiere in November 2022, too close to its predecessor.

‘Dragons and Dungeons’ does not go well either and is postponed 10 more months until March 3, 2023. ‘Jackass 4’ will take another month and will not arrive until October 22, 2021; the Bee Gees movie for November 4, 2022 and ‘The Shrinking of Treehorn’ for November 10, 2023. But not all are delays by Paramount, which previews ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’, the spinoff of ‘GI Joe’ from October 22 to July 23 and has added to his schedule a new as yet untitled installment of ‘Star Trek’ on June 9, 2023 and an untitled project by Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski on November 17, 2023.

In other production companies

After Paramount’s announcement there have been changes in the rest of the production / distribution companies that have been affected or that have wanted to take advantage of the free gaps in the calendar. In this Universal way has decided to advance Blumhouse’s ‘The Infinite Purge’ to July 2, to stay as the most important premiere of the Independence Day weekend. Sony also previews ‘Peter Rabbit 2: A la fuga’ from July 2 to June 18 of this year.

Updated US Release List

– ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run’: June 18, 2021

– ‘The Infinite Purge’: July 2, 2021

– ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’: July 23, 2021

– ‘Jackass 4’: October 22, 2021

– ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: November 19, 2021

– ‘Mission Impossible 7’: May 27, 2022

– Bee Gees Biopic: November 4, 2022

– ‘Dragons and Dungeons’: March 3, 2023

– Untitled ‘Star Trek’ Movie: June 9, 2023

– ‘Mission Impossible 8’: July 7, 2023

– ‘The Shrinking of Treehorn’: November 10, 2023

– Untitled Reynolds and Krasinski film: November 17, 2023