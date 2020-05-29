I must admit that I had not seen Top Gun: Idols of the air. Because of my age, when it was released, I was a potential audience for this film, but already in its day and as a child it gave me a bad feeling. You have to see how things are, in full confinement, 34 years after its premiere I see that it is on a platform and I think «I have never seen Top Gun, I must be the only one of my generation who has not seen it.» I admit it, I was curious and not without some fear I hit the play button. Gross mistake.

Top Gun: Idols of the air was a mess in 1986 and now it is even more so. Already from those close-ups so typical of Tony Scott (Ridley’s bad brother) The thing smells downright bad. That publicity photograph of the planes taking off on the aircraft carrier has aged almost as badly as the music Harold Faltermeyer composed for the film. EYE, let’s not fool ourselves: I love the 80s since I grew up in them, but not everything was good in the 80s. The Cure and Modern Talking. Although both groups used a lot of lacquer and makeup, I think that the artistic results are very different. Continuing with this comparison, Top Gun would be Modern Talking: they were very successful but almost no one remembers them. Top Gun is the typical ultra-hyped product, the typical blockbuster from the ’80s for more glory from a young Tom Cruise. Wait, Tom Cruise is still young 35 years later. What a bastard.

That I get lost. If the Top Gun start is bad for advertising and outdated, it does not improve on the entire tape. A lot of Tom Cruise in a cool way, a lot of patriotism, a lot of rock music in shoes, airplane scenes, Tom Cruise on a motorcycle, Tom Cruise without a shirt, Tom Cruise in the shower, Tom Cruise shaving, again Tom Cruise on a motorcycle, a lot of flag American, Tom Cruise putting posturitas, a mature teacher (Kelly McGillis ) that falls at the feet of the rebellious student played (that is to say) by Tom Cruise, the most blushing flirtation in the history of cinema and the inevitable light sex scene of the 80s, etc.

Another handsome man from the time appears on the screen (this one has not endured so well the passage of time or surgery has not suited him so well): Val Kilmer. Kilmer has never been a great actor. His career had a certain notoriety while he was handsome and young. When his excesses, his filming fights and wrinkles began to devour his fame, Kilmer disappeared from the star system. Kilmer also has the honor of being the worst Batman in history (come on, shared with George Clooney) in that stupidity of Batman forever. That one was really bad in the face and I went to the cinema to see it.

The thing does not end there, among the secondary we have Meg Ryan (another star whose career succumbed to time and surgery) with a hairstyle that could only be worn in the 80s and a Tim robbins in a very minor role. The truth is that entirely the acting cast I am left with Michael Ironside and Anthony Edwards, actor who would triumph a few years later (now hairless and mustacheless) in the great series Emergencies.

Let’s not forget that Top Gun was released in 1986, in the middle of the Reagan era. The American armed forces had to be given notoriety and their full potential demonstrated on screen. This type of American cinema had a unquestionable propaganda stink since the cold war was still in force. In fact, in the film, American pilots face aircraft very similar to the Soviet ones, both in form and in name. Russians are never named, nor do planes carry communist symbols, but it is obvious who they refer to. Top gun doesn’t stop being a perfect example of Yankee propaganda cinema from the mid-80s. As patriotic as Rambo (1985) although somewhat less violent. Rambo was the misfit veteran while Maverick was the chubby American rebel that everyone fell in love with. Two complementary ways to see the American dream. Let’s not forget that shortly before Richard Gere I had succeeded with Officer and Knight, but Top gun was much less raw, being a light version for teenagers with acne.

Formally Top Gun suffers from all the evils of the time and the advertising narrative and visual style of Tony Scott. Its aesthetics has aged quite badly but what makes it fail (now and in its premiere) is the simplicity of its argument. The typical boy knows a girl of a lifetime but with aviator glasses and boring scenes of airplane training (which do not seem like anything to me in the other world although they once had to impact the staff). The script (or pamphlet) cannot be more absurd or more cluttered. The truth is that I felt other people’s shame at various times. I have seriously doubted whether to tattoo the phrase of «on my crotchTake me to bed or lose me«. No wonder that Kelly McGillis He will end up leaving the performance with lines of dialogue as accurate as that.

Everything does not matter. Nothing happens. Tom Cruise is on screen illuminating the sky with his smile. Our hero wants to be the best and he knows he can be, but he must shape his character, he is too brash and irreverent. On his way he will make mistakes, some colleague will die and he will doubt himself but he will end up finding the way. I flip it. Come on, the typical story of overcoming that has been narrated from ancient Greece. Make no mistake, Top gun was the ideal vehicle for Tom Cruise to rise to a stardom that 34 years later has not gone down. What a bastard.

Top Gun’s success was huge, costing $ 15 million and grossing 350, and the fifteen-year-olds on this side of the Iron Curtain lined their folders, the walls of their room, and their hearts with photos of Tom Cruise. What a bastard again. It is said to have led to a significant increase in applications to enter the US Navy and Air Force. Propaganda works, folks. In fact, the producer of the film Jerry bruckheimer (champion of the most rancid American patriotism ever seen on screen) had a second part almost signed but a scandal arose from some pilots involved in a violation and it was decided to cancel the project to avoid bad publicity. It seems that, finally, this year 2020 the awaited (I don’t know by whom) second part will be released: Top Gun: Maverick.

By the way, Kelly McGillis she was fed up with the shallowness of Hollywood and the pressure to have surgery to look younger. After leaving the cinema he declared himself homosexual in 2009. Logical that he does not appear in Top Gun: Maverick.

Come on, Top Gun was as bad as I thought. Respect Top Gun: Maverick, Seeing the progress, I plan to take another 34 years to see it.

2020-05-29

