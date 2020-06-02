The top model from São Paulo, Barbara Cavazotti, 28, from Joy Model, who already worked as a poster girl for Jean-Paul Gautier, was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the eighth month of her son Otto’s pregnancy. The boy, however, was born healthy on May 14. “I had very severe headaches, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste. I didn’t even have a high fever. At first, I thought I had sinusitis,” said the model.

Barbara took two weeks to heal. “In my case, I didn’t have to take any medication,” revealed the first-time mom. According to her, she drank a lot of water and had a good diet.

Remotely monitored by the medical team, the model did not leave home during the entire process in which she lived with Covid-19, and followed the appropriate recommendations for isolation and rest. When she gave birth, she no longer had the virus. So he was able to have contact with the baby. “But no visits to the maternity ward, or home.”

A resident of São Paulo, Barbara said that people cannot rely on her story. “What I have experienced is not necessarily replicated to other pregnant women or other babies. Unfortunately, it is a disease that manifests itself in very different ways, so it is necessary to be careful and attentive”.

International career

Highlight of international fashion, the beauty was part of the iconic perfume campaign ‘Le Classique’, by Jean-Paul Gaultier. In the international seasons, the Emporio Armani fashion show opened and was featured on the catwalk of renowned brands such as Hervé Léger, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, BCBG, Blugirl and Blumarine.

