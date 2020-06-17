The Top Gear team crashed a Lamborghini Diablo during a recording day in Lancashire and Yorkshire counties, near the town of Ribblehead, about a two-hour drive from the city of Liverpool. El Diablo shared the road with a Ferrari F40 and a Jaguar XJ220, which came out unscathed.

Behind the wheel of the Lamborghini was host Paddy McGuinness, who was uninjured. In a video that he shared on his Instagram profile, McGuinness explained that he was driving in a pouring rain and was overwhelmed by the power of the sports car, hence the accident.

“Today was a crazy day at Top Gear. You may have seen something,” he says in a video posted last night on his Instagram profile when he returned to the hotel.

“I’ve been able to drive a Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out that classic sports cars don’t like torrential rain. Who would have guessed it! If you’ve had a Diablo or if you’ve driven one, you will know like me that this car can be cruel. That V12 seduces you and bites you suddenly! ”

McGuinness explains that he is fine and ends the video by saying that he is preparing to have tea and acetaminophen while crying over the accident, but he also says that he hopes they can restart the car, suggesting that the damage caused has not been irreparable .

We do not know if there is a video of the accident, but if it is the case it will be on the hard drives of the Top Gear camera team. What has transpired are several photographs of how the Lamborghini Diablo has been, and in them there are notable damages in the area of ​​the diffuser, which now brings the concept of the ground effect to literality.

Top Gear has re-recorded taking advantage of the fact that the United Kingdom has already passed the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but remains on British soil due to restrictions on international travel.

