The 2020 NBA Draft does not yet have a date or order specified, but that does not mean that several teams already think about analyzing their best options. That is why here we bring you the top five candidates to be number one in the 2020 draft.

1. Anthony Edwards (Escort / Georgia): The young Edwards accumulates a mix of athleticism, potential and scoring ability that makes him one of the prospects with the most ballots to be the first named. During his only year in the NCAA he has already shown that he is capable of being an offensive reference and in the NBA he should exploit that.

2. LaMelo Ball (Base / NZ Breakers): The player with the most potential in the entire draft is another firm candidate. Lonzo’s brother is a very tall and classy base, able to score and assist like few others in the NBA, but he must gain muscle and polish his decision-making. With proper development, the sky is the limit for him.

3. Obi Toppin (Power Wing / Dayton): The best NCAA player of the year is a revelation and his stock continues to rise like foam. It is a super versatile and efficient forward or power forward, capable of scoring from all sides and with a good defensive presence. Although he is a little older than the other prospects, he is much more polished and can be an important player from minute one.

4. James Wiseman (Pívot / Memphis): The former undisputed candidate for the first pick has lowered his stock for having played only three games in NCAA before the scandal with his coach. Wiseman is a center with a defensive capacity to have an immediate impact in the league and, despite having good fundamentals in attack, he must work hard to be a more consistent scorer. Your success will depend on the team that chooses you.

5. Deni Avdija (Alero / Maccabi Tel Aviv): The “Israeli Doncic” is perhaps the one who presents the most unknowns, but the intrigue of his pick is also what makes him unpredictable. The young Avdija has a profile similar to Luka, but much less polished when it comes to reaching the league. The young forward represents a maximum bet because they are physically very green, but the talent is there to follow in the footsteps of Doncic and Giannis.

