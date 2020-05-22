The sandbox genre has become the main protagonist of the current generation of consoles. Thanks to the power of PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the studios have offered great adventures, shooting the playable possibilities, and lengthening the duration of the games with worlds full of tasks and details. There is an overwhelming number of open-world games today, yet only a few have managed to sneak onto our must-do list.

The undisputed king in this generation if we talk about open world games is The Witcher 3. CD Projekt RED has created an action RPG in which it is strange to find a filler side quest or a place not worth visiting. All this without missing a beat in the main story, something that not everyone in their genre can say. In case the original map, already of considerable size, falls short, the Polish studio added in its latest expansion a new scenario to explore.

PlayStation 4 has received a good batch of sandbox these years ago. Horizon Zero Dawn It is positioned as one of the most interesting exclusives and an open world game to be reckoned with. It is a mix of RPG and action in the purest Monster Hunter style, but with a frankly original approach. In Horizon Zero Dawn we will have beautiful maps to explore as we try to decipher the mystery of the dinosaurs in the form of machines, and the past of humanity.

The Witcher 3 | CD Projekt RED

Red Dead Redemption 2 It is Rockstar’s latest gem, its most ambitious project to date and one of those games worth missing out on, if only for a walk. We leave fantasy and science fiction behind to set ourselves in the Wild West, a masterfully recreated setting that is striking for its realism. Its gameplay and great fidelity to the Wild West are accompanied by a visual section that achieves excellence.

Nintendo Switch was not going to be left without its star open world game. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It has been a revolution for both the video game industry and the sandbox genre. The most daring adventure in the history of Nintendo is also the largest, offering almost infinite possibilities to the player when facing challenges.

Although the fifth place could be starring many other open world video games, this time we opted for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Already considered the best superhero game in which we have been a generation, Insomniac Games has mastered the adventures of Spider-Man with mastery, making it difficult for the player to get bored among the dozens of tasks and missions to complete while we fly over Manhattan defeating iconic villains .