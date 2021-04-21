Top Fashion Houses Unite on Blockchain Solution to Fight Counterfeits

Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, Cartier and Prada have partnered in an agreement that will see them develop a blockchain-based solution for authenticity. The LMVH released this news on April 20 through an official statement, noting that this move seeks to offer fashion house customers an effective way to verify that the products they buy are indeed original. This solution will reportedly also allow for transparent traceability of your products.

According to the announcement, the solution is called Aura Blockchain Consortium, and it is a multinodal private network that is protected by ConsenSys and Microsoft technology. It will supposedly be the world’s first luxury blockchain network upon launch. It would work by matching a product ID to a customer ID and providing an encrypted warranty certificate to help buyers know if the item they want to buy is genuine or fake.

Commenting on how the solution would transform the luxury brand space, Toni Belloni, Managing Director of LVMH, said:

The Aura Blockchain Consortium is a great opportunity for our sector to strengthen our connection with customers by offering them simple solutions to better understand our products. By joining forces with other luxury brands on this project, we are leading the way in transparency and traceability. I hope that other prestigious players will join our alliance.

No crypto payments for now

LMVH first announced plans to launch the Aura blockchain in March 2019. Since then, the network has attracted several brands, including Hublot and Bvlgari. According to the publication, the Aura network allows brands to personalize their experience based on their needs and customer expectations. Apart from this, the platform allows brands to manage their data while adhering to high standards of customer privacy, as the information stored on the blockchain will be immutable and hacking proof.

However, Cartier CEO Cyrille Vigneron believes that Aura Blockchain could evolve because it is still a technology in the making. He noted that Cartier has already tested a feature for online product returns, which allows customers to take a photo and upload it to the blockchain to demonstrate that the condition of the product they are returning has not changed from the time they received it to the moment they ship it. go back to the mark. While Vigneron said this is a simple feature, he acknowledged that it would play an important role in improving trust between both parties.

Although luxury brands are bullish on blockchain, they have no plans to accept cryptocurrencies as payment for their products at this time.