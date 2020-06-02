Build your dream team from scratch and play against managers from around the world in this free title that unleashes excitement among sports fans.

We all have a football manager insidefrom us, but it is one thing to yell at the TV during games, and quite another istake actionand demonstrate what we are worth. Top Eleven was born in 2010 with the same goal: to offer players the opportunity tocreate your own football team and guide you to glory, who have what it takes to master the most popular sport in the world.

This same month,Top Eleven turns 10 since its premierea May 9, 2010 as a free title on Facebook, where it occupied a space highly requested by sports fans:a free football manager, deep in his mechanics, and with social functionsto show off trophies to friends. But in Nordeus they did not stand still, far from it. A year later theiOS and Android versions, also free, with great success among its users. And a little later, in 2013, the study foundJos MourinhoThe ideal figure to guide players on the path to glory as football managers.

With its more than 220 million registered users, Top Eleven isthe most successful free-to-play for mobile sportsof all times. A fantasy football experience where the only limit is the ambition of each player. The ambition ofbuild a club from scratchand control each of its aspects, the ambition ofgradually improve each playerof the team with its RPG elements, the ambition ofcreate and design every match tacticto the millimeter to deceive your rival and dominate the match. Definitely,the total football experienceavailable in the palm of your hand.

Ten years of sports glory

Ten years go a long way in the world of football, and Top Eleven has celebrated this decade of sporting success and glory witha special update for the game’s anniversary. The anniversary update first adds a new way to play the title together with friends and family. We talk aboutFriendly Championshipsprivate, which are a golden opportunity to unleash those soccer piques with friends, and by the way, getsome exclusive rewards.

But the news does not end there, andNordeus promises a multitude of player rewardssimply by connecting and playing during this tenth anniversary. The Belgrade studio offersnew awards and giftsfor players throughout the season, plus daily gifts to reward the most active players. And also, a special sponsor event for the team.Every day they save something new for the coacheson his way to the title. There is no better time than this to return to the bench at Top Eleven, or to create a new team ready to dominate the next decade. But if you have not dared with it before, we show you here all the keys to this sports title.

Top Eleven Keys Why is this game so addictive?

Top Eleven is a decade on topAnd that is not possible without a good playable base that supports you. The first thing that jumps out isthe total control that the players haveabout the team. You don’t manage other people’s squad, or real teams with a past. This isyour history, your team and your glory, and from the first moment, Top Eleven offers all the tools for you to build the sports institution of your dreams. This involves buildingthe stadium and facilitiesfrom scratch, designthe kits and the shieldof the team, and move forward little bygame divisionsuntil you reach the highest point in the world of football.

Put yourself in the shoes of Mourinho and create a team with winning DNA. Each decision brings you closer to glory in Top ElevenOf course, creating a successful team involves much more than a large stadium and beautiful design, and that’s where Top Eleven really shines, in themanagement elements. As a football club manager, you have the power todefine team tacticsbefore each game, as well as the starting team and the strategy to follow, for the sake ofneutralize the opponent’s strengths, and take advantage of all those weaknesses that you have perceived in your pre-match analysis. There is also full control overthe progression and training of the playersof your team, where you can customize training sessions to develop the world’s biggest sports stars.

To makethe new Dream TeamIn digital football, the only limit is the ambition you have and your eye to detect talent. Theyouth academyHide new gems every season that wait to be carved by your hands to enter the team. But if none of these players manage to make the jump to the first team, thetransfer marketIt is the ideal opportunity to get that key piece that will take the squad to the next division, and to their next trophy.

All of this isagainst other real playersOf course, and that makes each victory and each trophy have a very special flavor. It is no longer a matter of showing that you are better than the machine, here you have to earn the achievements day by day,competing against managers from all over the worldready to show who is the best when it comes to leading their team. There’s always someone new waiting for a challenge, andeach party is an opportunity to claim youlike the best manager you know.

The new onesFriendly Championshipsthey only add to this proposal, with the possibility of directly confronting the closest friends, and with itearn the right to bragof being the one who knows the most about football. But Top Eleven also hastemporary eventsevery once in a while, packed with rewards, andspecial challengesThey have to face including games against some of the most important real soccer teams on the planet. And let’s not forget about the game’s daily rewards.There is always something to do at Top Eleven, so you don’t have a moment without football in your life.

The figures of a decade riddled with success

Some may think that Top Eleven is not that bad, but the truth is thatthe figures speak for themselves. As we mentioned at the beginning, Top Eleven already has more than 220 million registered users, but the statistics of the game throughout the decade are also most impressive. To be exact, Top Eleven had223,532,080 registered playersas of May 9, 2020, its tenth anniversaryThat is 4.7 times the population of Spain!

And the rest of the figures do not fall shortfar from it. Nordeus has published some relevant data such as the number of minutes played by users in this decade, as well as the games played, the goals scored All those things that make evidentthe good life that his game has enjoyed in these years:

The Top Eleven decade

262,884,000,000 in-game minutes played

223,532,080 registered players

27,776,442,878 games played

92,884,424,984 goals scored

75,067,046 trophies earned

2,307,154,533 games supported

Ten years is a lot, and in that timemillions of players have already entered Top Elevento enjoy his management proposal and face the best coaches from around the world and their teams.And are you willing to show what you are worth?