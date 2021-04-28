Top betrays Lizbeth Rodríguez during dance … did not cover! | Instagram

Total delight !, the beautiful ex girl Badabun Lizbeth Rodríguez was betrayed by her top during a crazy dance for her social networks since the garment did not cover what it should have, something that her followers greatly appreciated.

The former host of Exposing Infidels He shared again a video dancing with marked dance steps with a young man, but definitely what was in the background was whether or not the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez has a talent for dancing.

The couple of Esteban VillaGómez She looked quite comfortable in the recording, which seems to have happened in the living room of a house, and she chose for the occasion a set of two garments, a minishort and a black top, she complemented her outfit with her completely washed face and her relaxed hair.

It was the movements of the arms of the beautiful youtuber those who ended up moving her loose top and letting the camera see a large part of her charms on several occasions, something that as a professional she did not care and continued with her dance.

The video was shared 13 years ago on the official Instagram account of the beautiful Lizbeth Rodriguez where he obtained more than 24 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Although the followers of this influencer were delighted by her dancing and charms, not all the comments were positive.

The comment box got many positive reactions from those who say the famous “already bores” with his dances, while others point out that he has nothing more to teach and that dance is definitely not given.

It is not the first time that Lizbeth Rodríguez receives this type of comments, which she knows how to handle perfectly and bring out the positive to become a stronger and more talented woman. So she’s not interested in focusing on the negative, that the star is taking dance classes to look better and better in her videos and Tik Toks.

The same host of Infieles has shared that Tik Toks are not given to her, she knows that it is not her gift; however, it is something that he enjoys doing for his followers and as long as they want to continue watching, he will continue to do so.

Rodríguez has taken up the concept of discovering infidels through their cell phones and thanks to his success he is traveling to various places in Mexico to expose everyone.