A group of Argentina’s main creditors rejected the government’s proposal to restructure $ 66.2 billion of its debt tied to foreign laws, saying it inflicted an unfair amount of financial suffering on international bondholders.

Argentina outlined its proposal at the end of last week, involving a three-year grace period, major coupon cuts and a minor capital reduction, which would provide the South American nation with a relief of about $ 41.5 billion .

The grain-producing country, which has been facing a recession and a growing debt crisis, has maintained its intention to find a friendly path with creditors, although this has been far from simple.

The group of creditors formed by some of the largest asset managers in the world said in a statement that it understood the various economic and political shocks the country faces.

“Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the group and other stakeholders, the proposals contained in the recently published press release are not those that the group can or will support,” the statement said.

“The group believes that all creditor parties in Argentina will need to contribute to a solution that puts Argentina on the path of sustainable growth and financial stability.”

The country’s proposals “seek to place a disproportionate share of Argentina’s long-term adjustment efforts on the shoulders of international bondholders,” the statement said.

Group members include AllianceBernstein, Amundi Asset Management, Ashmore, BlackRock Financial Management, BlueBay Asset Management, Fidelity Management & Research and T. Rowe Price Associates. His legal advisor is White & Case.

Together, its members hold more than 25% of Argentina’s post-2016 bonds and more than 15% of so-called foreign exchange bonds, issued in the latest debt restructurings, he added.

Its members are ready to continue negotiations, the statement said, adding that they were confident that a solution could be found involving the International Monetary Fund, as well as other private and official sector creditors.

Earlier on Monday, another group of creditors had also rejected Argentina’s debt reform proposal. Argentina’s Creditors Committee, which includes emerging markets specialist Greylock Capital and says it represents a diverse group of international investors, said it could not support the proposal.

