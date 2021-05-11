Top altcoins with the biggest gains over the weekend: ARRR, MATIC and TEL

After a solid weekend for the crypto market, Pirate Chain (ARRR), Polygon (MATIC), and Telcoin (TEL) posted the biggest gains within the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

The weekend saw the market’s bullish rally continue as altcoins enjoyed the buying momentum. Bitcoin continues to fluctuate, allowing altcoins to enjoy profits.

ARRR posted the biggest gains at the end of the weekend after a late price hike. The project posted a 47% gain on Sunday, claiming the top spot as the highest-earning altcoin at 35%.

MATIC was second with 26%, while TEL gained 25% over the weekend.

CoinGecko ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/YdOO0Xzrq9_R5axVlRNb3w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTI4Ny44ODI0OTY5NDAwMjQ0NQ–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/2RS0NXT3BUhC8hEzSE8Ndg–~B/aD0yNDU7dz04MTc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/49c60e1b30a83c55414401ca9d10b819″/> CoinGecko ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/YdOO0Xzrq9_R5axVlRNb3w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTI4Ny44ODI0OTY5NDAwMjQ0NQ–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/2RS0NXT3BUhC8hEzSE8Ndg–~B/aD0yNDU7dz04MTc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/49c60e1b30a83c55414401ca9d10b819″ class=”caas-img”/>

Dogecoin crash versus altcoin pump

The big news of the day was the crash of Dogecoin (DOGE). DOGE had enjoyed increased buying pressure prior to Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live feature.

Following the recent all-time high recorded by DOGE over the weekend, the cryptocurrency saw a 32% drop in price.

CoinGecko ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/yQ3eY3NWpDpXl3EjEHLtVA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMy41MjUxNzk4NTYxMTUx/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/746wucsaPBNQkiBmq3bgAg–~B/aD0xMTY7dz04MzQ7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/8e278441a424cc419c8318cebc56374a”/> CoinGecko ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/yQ3eY3NWpDpXl3EjEHLtVA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMy41MjUxNzk4NTYxMTUx/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/746wucsaPBNQkiBmq3bgAg–~B/aD0xMTY7dz04MzQ7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/8e278441a424cc419c8318cebc56374a” class=”caas-img”/>

The crash of Dogecoin, caused over $ 280 million in liquidations for DOGE traders. The largest settlement on record was $ 12 million on Binance.

Cardano records a new all-time high

Cardano (ADA) also saw big gains over the weekend as ADA rose to a new all-time high of $ 1.80 at time of writing.

ADA has overtaken Tether (USDT) in sixth place based on total market capitalization, after reaching the figure of 56.8 billion dollars.

CoinGecko ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/g.7UWjxf53VeHWaqixNQ1g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTg0LjIxMDUyNjMxNTc4OTQ4/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/WI02k.ZTxqh4F2J_QbHBfg–~B/aD03MDt3PTc5ODthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/3134e6d002088bd1c090ec71cd411ffc”/> CoinGecko ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/g.7UWjxf53VeHWaqixNQ1g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTg0LjIxMDUyNjMxNTc4OTQ4/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/WI02k.ZTxqh4F2J_QbHBfg–~B/aD03MDt3PTc5ODthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/3134e6d002088bd1c090ec71cd411ffc” class=”caas-img”/>

What has happened to Bitcoin?

Bitcoin held its price above $ 57,000 over the weekend. Despite dropping to $ 56,300 on Sunday. Saturday saw BTC hit 59,600 before undergoing a correction.

However, BTC’s dominance has remained at 45.7% as the lack of major volatility has allowed altcoins to enjoy gains over the weekend.

The Top altcoins post with the highest gains over the weekend: ARRR, MATIC and TEL was first seen on BeInCrypto.