Top 8 Ubisoft Games for Android

Have a great time without spending anything with the best Ubisoft games for Android that you can download.

Ubisoft is known as one of the video game development companies largest and most important of recent times, this is thanks to successful titles such as Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Far Cry, Rayman, Ghost Recon, Red Steel Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed, among many others.

However, despite having the main focus on video games for PC and consoles, mobile devices have not been a remote reality for developers, since they have been involved in different fun, high-quality games.

Therefore, we want to present you the 8 best Ubisoft games for Android that you did not know or that you should give them a try, as they will keep you glued to the screen for a long time. If you want to know what they are, join us to discover them.

The 16 Android games with the best graphics of the moment

These are the 8 best Ubisoft games for Android

Hungry Shark EvolutionGrowtopiaValiant Hearts: The Great War Rayman Adventures BrawlhallaHungry dragonAssassin’s Creed IdentityAssassin’s Creed Rebellion

As we mentioned previously, the Ubisoft’s main objective is focused on games for consoles and PC, however, they have managed to bring their characteristic seal to smaller screens very successfully.

For this reason, we consider that you should know and try the following Android games available on the Google Play Store.

Hungry Shark Evolution

Hungry Shark Evolution is a fun game in which you will become a hungry shark, where you must find food in the sea, either on the surface or in the depths, while facing various threats.

As you feed yourself, you can unlock more than a dozen sharks and other sea creatures, explore new worlds in and out of the water, complete missions, get gems, discover hidden treasures and much more.

It has great 3D graphics and amazing sound effects that will keep you playing for hours. Best of all, it is an offline game, so you don’t need WiFi or data to enjoy it. You can challenge your friends linking your Facebook account and sync your progress with other Android devices.

Growtopia

If you are a fan of adventure, Growtopia is ideal for you. It’s about a online multiplayer game Sandbox style and with a great social component, in which you can share with thousands of players while you create your own world.

Made up of a large community, you will be able to build castles, dungeons, space stations, entire cities and everything you can imagine. Of course, you can not miss the possibility of design your own character just like you always wanted it.

This game stands out for its unmatched building capacity, giving you the freedom to use any material to create whatever you want, allow trade items with other players that you have created, include hundreds of minigames created by the community that you can take a look at, you can explore other users’ worlds and much more.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

It is a video game that combines action, adventure and puzzles in interactive comic format set in the World War I. This title released in 2014, focuses on the lives of four characters whose lives intersect during this historical event.

Count with one amazing design that will make you hook immediately, while you get to know Historical facts that the game will bring you as you progress through the plot.

Rayman Adventures

Continuing with the adventure genre, Rayman Adventures will take you into a magical world through legendary worlds in which you will have to help Rayman retrieve the eggs that sustain the sacred tree.

Is a combination of action and adventure in which you will live incredible adventures with excellent gameplay, stunning graphics and visuals. Throughout your journey, you will have to fight against different enemies, go through enchanted castles and even the mythical worlds of Olympus.

It is available in the Google Play Store totally free, in addition to being a free to play game , although it incorporates the in-game purchasing system. Without a doubt, give it the opportunity and you will see that you are going to love it.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla it’s a free game and totally free to play in which you can develop epic battles on platforms with up to 8 players simultaneously and in a cross way.

It has different game modes What brawlball, bombsketball, capture the Flag, kung-foot and many more, in which you can play online 1vs1 and 2vs2 competitively where you are paired with other players based on your skill level, although you can also do team with your friends.

It’s a totally free game and without advantages of pay to win, since the premium content that is acquired through the integrated purchasing system within the application, does not affect the gameplay or grant advantages. Do you dare to try it?

Hungry dragon

A action packed game and fun in which you can control ferocious dragons, where everything and everyone is on the menu. On Hungry dragon you will be able to release and control different fire-breathing dragons as you advance in your adventure.

Get upgrades for enhance the abilities of your dragons, equip successful pets and level up your fearsome creatures, all while you explore and devour everything in your path.

It has amazing graphics and a perfect playability to get hooked on hours of fun and destruction. It is completely free and you can find it directly in the Play Store.

Assassin’s Creed Identity

Assassin’s Creed Identity is the first action RPG game from the acclaimed and successful saga of Assassin’s creed and that you can enjoy directly on your Android.

Travel back in time to Italian Renaissance, complete missions and solve the epic mystery of the Ravens with your killer. Enjoy amazing graphics, action and adventure at every moment.

You can select a class, customize your killers and take it from novice to expert as you complete thousands of missions in an open world with gameplay to another level.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion

The last on the list and no less important is Assassin’s Creed Rebellion. It’s about a Strategy RPG belonging to the universe of Assassin’s creed. On this occasion, we found a new version of Animus developed for mobiles with Android operating system, so the experience is incredible.

Create your own brotherhood rediscovering the legend of the order of assassins, recruit heroes, train and upgrade your assassins while strengthening your brotherhood, manage your headquarters, participate in covert missions and achieve your objectives. It’s a free game although it includes a premium section in which you can access various rewards and exclusive objects every day.

Now that you know what we consider to be the 8 best Ubisoft games for AndroidWhich one will you keep? Choose your next adventure and have the most fun.

The 55 best free Android games to play in 2021

If you liked this article, don’t hesitate to take a look at the 24 best multiplayer Android games to play locally or online.

Related topics: Games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow