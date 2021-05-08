Top 8 Politics and Power Series on Netflix and HBO

Intrigues, games between rivals, crimes and much more is what you will find in these extraordinary television series.

It will be that the drama admits the fork of paths in other subgenres, somewhat more specific, where we could find, for example, the political narratives waves power struggles in the business environment, almost closer to the thriller, although that would be another discussion. In any case, on this occasion, we wanted to honor the union of power and politics, as we already recommend series similar to House of Cards, and offer you a wide variety of options, both in Netflix like in HBO.

Whatever your personal taste, you already admire certain actors and actresses, that you want to know what happens from doors to inside a billionaire family or you are interested in delving into the Church secrets, we believe we have found sufficient arguments, and ingredients full of power and politics, so that your passage through Netflix or HBO be completely enjoyable.

There have never been more internal struggles than in the series that we recommend below

Whether you enjoy the chronicles of modern england, in the fabulous The Crown, as if you love to know what has happened in the backroom of politics, in the essential Mrs. America, we have a perfect series for you.

House of Cards Designated Successor SuccessionThe CrownThe PoliticianThe Young PopeMrs. America The Secret City

House of Cards

Declared as one of the most important political thrillers of television history, this series addresses the promotion to the White House of a ruthless politician Washington, which will stop at nothing and before anyone. The section Kevin Spacey and the incredible Robin wright, whose leading role in the series finale is one of the best things that have happened on the television scene in recent years, give us scandalous interpretations.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 73 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Designated successor

We continue on the path of the political thrillersListen to us when we recommend you get fully into this incredible genre, with a story that will transport us to a reality where the Government of the United States of America has been decimated by a terrible terrorist attack and it will have to be a mid-level official who is in charge of govern, provisionally, the country.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 53 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Succession

We are, without a mistake, before one of the deepest and most interesting series from the huge catalog of HBO and that embarks us on a journey around the family of a media mogul, the Roy family. The can, the intrigue, the politics, the treason waves infighting are admirably represented in this drama, where we can witness a present of luxurious lives, while the four children prepare the ground to be the worthy successors his father’s.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The Crown

It is very difficult to find lovers of cinema and series television, who have not ever heard of one of the crown jewels on Netflix, that we recommend less than we should, and that narrates the recent history of the British royal familyAlthough, believe us, you won’t get bored with the English way of life. Quite the opposite. From the first season, which addresses the queen elizabeth wedding and the consecration of Winston churchill as Prime Minister, until the last season premiered, where the arrival of Lady Di to the royal family breaks the strict schemes of the monarchy, you will have hours of entertainment and digital joy to soak up the recent history of our most particular neighbors.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The Politician

The story of rich kids and their unbridled ambitions fit like a glove in this comedy, light drama one might say, where a student preparing to be student president will try by all means succeed in high school where appearances are everything. Of course, his family and those around him will not make things easy for him.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 15Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The Young Pope

When we mix the church with dramatic elements, perhaps with a touch of thriller, we get, on some occasions, jewels how is Serie television of HBO, where we will find Jude Law, in addition to Javier Chamber, in the role of a new pope of the Catholic Church, which will not be well received by the community due to its alternative ideas, brushing the obscurantism. His past, which constantly haunts him, will be one of the series engines and the driver of his way of acting.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Mrs. America

We move up USA, specifically to 70’s, a time of great changes in the American country, and we find a woman, embodied by pride Cate blanchett, conservative, that will be the unexpected movement leader to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The series, in addition to this character, will follow the impact that their decisions have in other women of his time.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 9Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The secret city

Available in Netflix, in two seasons, this series, which covers the purest political thriller, shows us the impudence of the journalist Harriet Dunkley, played by Anna Torv, will discover a political conspiracy, in the city of Canberra, which could endanger both his life and that of other people. The military establishment, which will arrive in the second season, will also have its share of conspiracies, so if you are interested in this topic, you should give this a chance series full of adrenaline, power and politics.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 12 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Related topics: HBO, Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all