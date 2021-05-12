Top 8 Fighting and Martial Arts Series on Netflix and HBO

Find out which are the best 8 fighting and martial arts series that you can watch on both Netflix and HBO.

The fighting and martial arts series are packed with action, thrills, and engaging storylines that leave you hooked almost instantly. Luckily, there are plenty that have what it takes to keep you entertained in every episode. So in this opportunity, we will tell you what they are the best 8 fighting and martial arts series from Netflix and HBO.

Do you like kicking, punching, and fighting in general? Then you have come to the right place. After you start watching any of these series, chances are good that you want to go out there and fight. However, what you should do is stay home enjoying each series (alone or as a family) and admiring the physical abilities of all the characters.

The best fighting and martial arts series from Netflix and HBO

Cobra Kai

Did you like the legendary movie Karate Kid? Then Cobra Kai will enchant you. We are talking about a series that has been able seduce an adult and adolescent audience with the same intensity.

Decades after their life-changing tournament, the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Laruso is reborn in an unimaginable way. In addition to giving you a good dose of nostalgia, it’s about a series that has a beautiful message and a story that reaches the heart. Cobra Kai never dies!

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Available Episodes: 30 Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

The punisher

The Punisher takes you into the story of superhero Frank Castle, a former Marine who seeks revenge for the brutal murder of his family by force of kicks, punches and shots. However, he is caught in the middle of a military conspiracy and his mission is more complicated than anyone imagined.

Like many of the superhero series you can watch on Netflix, The Punisher is full of exciting fights and martial arts everywhere. For this same reason and because of its interesting history, it is one of the most addictive series that you will see on this streaming platform.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 26 Average duration: 50 minutes.

Kengan ashura

Kengan Ashura is one of the best anime you can watch on Netflix, one that stands out for its violent martial arts fights and animation. In this story you will meet Ohma Tokita, a fighter who enters an underworld of business disputes that are resolved through brutal fights.

This protagonist does not care about money, he just wants fight and win to become the best of all fighters. Although it is an animated series, it is one of the most interesting that you will find on this list.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 24 Average duration: 23 minutes

Hook

Hook is a Thai series that follows the life of two young boxers who become close friends in the gym, although her parents take it very badly. In Hook you will see good fights, an interesting plot and you will discover some perfectly structured charming characters.

Between combat, both fighters will live all a roller coaster of emotions, dramas and personal crises. If you wanted to see a Thai series with the ingredients to fall in love, then give Hook a shot.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 13.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Wu assassins

Wu Assassins is a Netflix martial arts series with supernatural elements, set in the Chinatown of San Francisco. Here you will see how an aspiring chef named Kai Jin (Iko Uwais) becomes the last Wu Assassin.

The objective of the protagonist is to gather the powers of an ancient triad and thus restore balance in the neighborhood. Also noteworthy is that you will be teamed up with a homicide detective to solve ancient mysteries and take down supernatural killers. A series that combines drama, martial arts and fantasy!

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 10.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Fightworld

Fightworld is a martial arts series different from all the ones you’ll see on Netflix. Why? Because in it the actor and fan Frank Grillo will travel around the world exploring different schools of hand-to-hand combat in order to better learn their traditions and objectives.

If you wanted to put fiction aside and start learning martial arts properly, Fightworld is the perfect series for you. Do you want to know how to fight? Well, better take a look at this article with the best apps to train boxing or kickboxing 2021.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 5.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Warrior

Warrior is a series that is set at the end of the 19th century in the city of San Francisco (California) and follow in the footsteps of a martial arts prodigy named Ah Sahm. The protagonist emigrated to San Franscisco from China and will end up becoming a powerful murderer of an organization formed by Chinese immigrants and linked to all kinds of criminal activities.

The story has been widely applauded by critics and the original idea belongs to none other than Bruce Lee himself. One of the best fighting and martial arts series you can watch on HBO!

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 10.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Banshee

Banshee is one of the most interesting series on HBO. This one stars Lucas Hood, a ex-con and thief who has been released from prison and becomes sheriff. Hood has no plans to put his criminal activities aside by making this series full of action and adrenaline. Just as you might imagine, Banshee is a series full of fights, beatings, and punches all over the place.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 4 Episodes: 38 Approximate duration: 23 minutes

