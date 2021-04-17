Top 8 disaster and post-apocalyptic series on Netflix

We have commented on more than one occasion, in case this is known to you, that the more interesting genres for him viewer are the ones that put us before situations what we will rarely live in the first person, how could it be a terrible murder or the end of times, hopefully we still have it far. Netflix boasts its wide variety of multimedia content and offers us, as we already recommend with series such as Tribus de Europa, an endless number of productions so that we can live alternate worlds, with disasters to occur.

Snowpiercer

Under the premise of being before a adaptation of a movie starring Chris Evans In 2013, Snowpiercer tells us about the consequences of climate change and how the humanity, in addition to the rest of the species, it has extinct, almost completely, and we only have those who travel aboard a gigantic train, which moves around the planet. When the people at the tail of the train choose to claim their place in the new civilization, a war by controlling the locomotive.

Year: 2020Seasons: 2Chapters: 20Average duration: 45 minutes

Into the night

The planes they have been great protagonists in the series of these television last decadesWe could say that Lost was the great driving force behind its use, and on this occasion, they are also part of the plot. The story that we can enjoy focuses on a great cataclysm on our planet, with the Sun as a great protagonist, and how passengers on an airplane shall avoid seeing sunrise, while facing a kidnapping on board.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Irregular

We will have to move, this time, until London, in Victorian times. This famous English city can only be synonymous with the presence of the inimitable Sherlock Holmes and the doctor John watson. However, this is the perfect excuse to introduce ourselves to a special youth group, who will be in charge of investigating the crimes of a supernatural nature that begin to ravage the city. If you want to know how one of the great cities of the continents you are about to have your own Apocalypse, let yourself be seduced by The Irregulars.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 8 Average duration: 50 minutes

Tribes of Europe

I introduce you to one of the big hits of this beginning of 2021. This story, which tells us about a dystopian future, introduces us to European continent plunged into the greatest of chaos, after a terrible Apocalypse, where the survivors must fight each other, due to the implantation of microstates. As the fight hangs over three brothers, a threat unimaginable will be the one that tests your bravery. If I tell you that the Atlantis is present in this story, I think your head will have completely exploded.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 50 minutes

The Rain

As you can see, when you read these lines, the humanity does not usually come out very well standing in the science fiction stories that we present to you. This time, it will be a mysterious rain the one that leads the human being against the ropes, although the thread of hope soon appears in adolescent form. Two brothers, one of them that seems to be immune to the damn rain, they might have the key code to stop this strange disease. The tone from the series is Dark, although it hints values as the friendship and the hope in times where it is easy to sink into the negative.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The fog

Based on the spectacular book of Stephen King, master of terror, suspense and imaginary worlds, this television series comes to us, whose film version is a must see, and which tells us about a small Maine town and its inhabitants, who, in a fortuitous way, will be caught in a intense fog, which will completely cover the village, and from which will emerge fearsome monsters. Reveal why has arisen this fog, coincidentally in that locality, and survive as long as possible it will be the main activity of the terrified inhabitants.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 40 minutes

The fence

We believe we have one of the worst political classes of the world, we will not be anyone to give you or take away your reason, but when you finish seeing The fence, we assure you that you will look with different eyes These chaotic times The dystopia that is presented in this Spanish production, with immeasurable Unax Ugalde Y Olivia Molina, is mandatory viewing, both by the production quality, as by the way the table is put on the table class struggle in hostile territory.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 13 Average duration: 50 minutes

Reality Z

I don’t think there is, in the world of film and television, a most apocalyptic scenario than an invasion of living Dead and that is precisely what the Brazilian producers of Reality Z offer us. The story, original, although it has a plot already seen on more occasions, will take us to visit the interior of a television contest, the Brazilian version of Big Brother, while a zombie invasion is ravaging the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro. However, the coexistence it can be as much or more terrible than bloodthirsty dead.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 30 minutes

