Top 8 alternatives to Google Play Books on Android

Google Play Books is one of the most popular applications for those who want to enjoy books, manga and comics in digital format and audiobooks where, when and from anywhere.

Among the main attributes of this application is to have millions of titles in different formats available to be enjoyed online or downloaded to access them when you don’t have Internet connection.

Although it has many attributes, it does not have to be the definitive platform or with which you have to limit yourself to enjoy your books and audiobooks on Android. Therefore, we invite you to take a look at this list of the best alternatives to Google Play Books that you will surely love.

Best apps similar to Google Play Books on Android

If you are a user who enjoys reading a good book, surely you are interested in knowing these 8 good ones similar options to the application developed by Google: Google Play Books.

AlReader

AlReader is a free application specialized in reading texts being compatible with any type of document FB2, FBZ, TXT, ePub (no DRM), HTML, DOC, DOCX, ODT, RTF, MOBI (no DRM), PRC (PalmDoc) or TCR. In addition, you will be able to read text included within a compressed file.

As highlights, it allows change font size and margins, add bookmarks to pages, look up words in your own dictionary, activate the function of “Autoscroll” or if you prefer, the mode “Text to speech” It will help you to enjoy the document as if an audiobook were treated with headphones or the speaker of your device.

eBoox: epub book reader

Within the similar apps to Google Play Books which are free, we find eBoox: ePub book reader, a software that will facilitate the process of reading documents and e-books in FB2, ePub and MOBI formats easily and conveniently, wherever and whenever you want.

Offers a great customization, so you will have the total freedom to configure it to your liking, adjusting the size of the font, alignment of the paragraphs, change page color and more. As if that were not enough, it has direct access to a repertoire of pages in order to download ebooks totally free and enjoy many titles in different languages ​​and themes.

iReader

With iReader you will have access to a library with more than 1 million books and comics totally free (some are paid) so you can enjoy and download where and when you want. But that’s not all, as it also allows you manage and view your own books and digital documents in Pdf format.

Similar to other apps of this style, it allows a large number of options to customize the reading experience to the maximum and provide you with the greatest possible comfort. One of the best alternatives to Google Play Books on Android that you can not stop trying.

Cool reader

If you are looking for a application to read your books and documents in PDF from your mobile device, Cool reader is between best alternatives to Google Play Books within the Google Play Store on Android.

It is a light (only 12MB) but very powerful tool that will help you open practically any text document, since it is compatible with FB2, DOC, TXT, RTF, HTML, CHM, TCR, PDB, PRC, MOBI and ePub (without DRM). As an interesting aspect, it has direct access to repositories such as The Gutemberg Project or The Internet Archive and consult the most popular books in the world.

Kindle

If you are a lover of reading, surely you know the Amazon Kindle tablets, equipment designed by and for reading. However, thanks to its mobile app, now you can enjoy all your titles on Android, without having to carry another device with you.

This app is sync with your Amazon account and allows you download and view all books that you have bought there, make notes, create virtual bookmarks and enjoy a customizable interface according to your preferences.

Being linked to a user account, we can say that it is one of the similar apps to Google Play Books, allowing you to switch devices and enjoy reading right where you left off. It currently has more than 1,500,000 books, of which at least half are priced at 5.99 euros or less.

Pocketbook

Pocketbook is another of the best alternatives to Google Play Books that you can find on Android, since it is capable of read digital books in almost any format, being PDF compatible (Adobe DRM), ePub (Adobe DRM), DjVu, FB2, FB2.ZIP, MOBI, DOCX, RTF, TXT, CHM, HTML, CBZ, CBR and CBT.

However, it has its own digital store in which you can acquire hundreds of titles you want just by registering. It is very simple to use and powerful at the same time, since it gives you the possibility of transform your android device in an eBook without problems.

Prestige eReader

Prestige eReader it’s a manager and text reader compatible with the most popular formats, such as ePub, ePub3, FB2, FB2.ZIP, MOBI, PDF, HTML, DOC, RTF, TXT and Adobe DRM. In addition, thanks to its own integrated online store, you will have access to more than 50,000 different titles in more than 20 different languages.

It has a simple interface, comfortable and customizable that you will love, without forgetting that it is totally free, which makes it one of the similar apps to Google Play Books within the Android Play Store.

Aldiko Book Reader

The last app on our list is Aldiko Book Reader and as its name implies, it is a book reader for android free that supports texts in ePub or PDF formatas well as Adobe’s encrypted books.

It has a very simple and intuitive interface, in addition to being customizable, being able change font size and color, text background color, margins, line spacing and many more. Of course, integrates a dictionary own to know some definition of an unusual term, very similar to how devices and the Kindle app do.

With all these options, we assure you that you will not miss Google Play Books. Try them and tell us your experience. You dare?

