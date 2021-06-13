Top 8 alternatives to Google Drive on Android

If you want to say goodbye to Google Drive, these are some of the best alternatives or similar services on Google Play.

Google drive has become the most popular alternative for cloud storage and backup for devices Android. And although for millions of users it is the ideal alternative, for others it is not.

The main advantages it offers for Android users is that it has a excellent integration with Gmail and all Google services (obviously), offers 15 GB of storage totally free, it works wonders and is by default in the operating system.

Maybe for many, 15GB is more than enough, but if this is not your case, there are some options that you can try that are the same or better. Next, we leave you a list with the 8 alternatives to Google Drive on Android that you should know.

The 8 best alternatives to Google Drive available on Android

Dropbox

Dropbox is one of the platforms of cloud storage in the world where you start with 2GB of storage, being able to extend it up to 16GB totally free just by inviting your friends to join and download Dropbox.

Its Android application allows you to back up your photos, videos, documents and any file quickly and easily, as well as create shared folders with other users, create backup automatic with your mobile camera, scan documents and more.

His free version (Basic Plan) starts in 2GB as we mentioned, but you can access different options that go up to 2TB of storage with a monthly subscription.

OneDrive

OneDrive is the proposal by Microsoft for the cloud storage service. Thanks to its application available for Android, you can enjoy a automatic backup of your files and access them where and when you need them.

Unlike other services, in its free plan you can only make use of 5GB to store your information. Even so, with this you can upload, download and share your photos, videos, documents and files easily, enjoy automatic uploading of photos from your camera and access automatic tagging for photos.

OneDrive offers different plans that vary in price and capacity according to your needs, starting with 5GB of freemium version up to 1TB with additional premium features.

Amazon Drive

Amazon Drive It is presented as a very attractive alternative mainly for those users who enjoy the Amazon Prime service. You see, as a normal user, you can enjoy 5GB of free storage for your photos, videos, documents and files in general.

However, if you have contracted Prime, you will enjoy some Additional benefits What unlimited photo storage and without loss of quality. Notably Amazon Drive it is compatible with any type of file, offers preview of photos, videos and Word and PDF documents, as well as organizing them in folders and sharing them with other users.

Their different plans range from 5GB free for any user who registers on the platform, up to 100GB with a annual subscription and no size limit for files as long as you have space available.

Sync.com

For a long time Sync.com has become an excellent alternative to Google Drive and it has been for two main reasons: it is fast and safe for store files and information and has first-rate customer service.

You will be able to use 5GB totally free with a limited amount of data transfer if you don’t want to pay for a subscription. Now if the payment is no problem for you, you can hire from 200GB to 2TB storage, unlimited data transfer and some additional premium features.

Of course, like any other cloud storage service, you can upload, download and share your photos, videos, documents and files easily and completely securely.

TeraBox

If what you need is a lot storage to backup your photos, videos, documents, and other files in the cloud, and access them wherever, whenever and from any device, TeraBox it is perfect for you.

They offer you 1TB Free! Yes, as you are reading it, 1TB free for you to store everything you want and more. You can create folders and move files including transferring files to a different file storage, online photo preview and video playback, sharing with other users, copying photos from your cell phone, and more.

Without a doubt, TeraBox is a alternative to Google Drive that you should consider and try for its complete range of options that you can obtain totally free.

Box

Box gives you 10GB of free storage for you to upload and download your files, photos, videos, documents and more. In addition, it is compatible with more than 100 different document and image formats, since PDF, Word, Excel up to PSD and Ai, among others.

Similarly, it provides offline access to your files and folders, share and comment on your files, among many additional functions. Of course, it has a limit for files of 250MB in its free version. If you wish, you can contract one of their premium plans and obtain extra benefits, such as expanding to 100GB of storage.

Mega

Mega It is one of the classics of the world of cloud storage. This platform offers 15GB of space to back up your files, photos, videos, documents and more safely.

In addition, it offers a secure and controlled chat between web browser users and mobile devices. One point to keep in mind is that Mega count with one high-level data encryption that guarantees the total security of your files.

Simply search, store, download, show, play, share, rename or delete any of your files wherever and whenever you want, from any device. And if the free gigabytes offered by the system are not enough for you, you can opt for the Premium version that ranges from 1TB to 16 TB paying from € 4.99 to € 29.99 per month depending on the subscription plan.

Degoo

The last one on this list is Degoo, where you can enjoy 100GB of free storage for your files safely. You can upload photos, videos, documents and any type of file to the cloud, enable automatic backup from any folder on your mobile (such as your photo gallery) and much more.

It has plans up to 2TB for a fairly affordable price that you should definitely take a look and see how it looks to you. For all these reasons and more, Degoo is considered one of the best alternatives to Google Drive on Android.

Now that you know all these alternatives to backup your files on Android, tell us, which one do you prefer?

How to buy more storage space for Google Drive

